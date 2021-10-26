The Golf Capital Chorus presents “Barbershop Goes Country” Saturday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. at the auditorium at Pinecrest High School.
The Golf Capital Chorus is a group of some 30 men who sing for fun and charity, celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.
“Each year, we sing at multiple community functions, schools, churches, nursing homes and retirement communities,” says chorus member Bob Boone. “Most importantly, we are proud of our charitable contributions.”
For the past several years, the Golf Capital Chorus has donated more money to charity than any barbershop chapter in the world its size and have received local, state and international awards for their efforts.
“We have provided more than $500,000 to many local charities since 1981,” says Boone.
Recipients have included Arc of Moore County; Trinity Community Outreach Center; Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills; Empty Stocking Fund; Family Promise; First Tee; Food Pantry; Friend to Friend; MIRA; Moore County Literacy Council; Prancing Horse; Project Linus; Sandhills Children’s Center; Sandhills Moore Coalition; and North Moore Family Resource Center.
For ticket ($20) or show information visit www.golfcapitalchorus.org.
“If you are a male who likes to sing, come and join us on Monday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Community Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall located on the corner of Kelly and Everette roads in Pinehurst,” says Boone.
