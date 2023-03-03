Gold Star mom Sue Kolean successfully completed her first half-marathon in Fort Worth, Texas, as part of the Wear Blue: Run to Remember on Feb. 26. She ran in honor of her son, the late Army Specialist Christopher Michael Harris, who was killed in action on Aug. 2, 2017, while on patrol in Afghanistan.
“Yay! I finished! I did the race with one of Chris’s Army buddies!” Kolean shared with The Pilot.
Harris, adopted by Kolean as an infant, had told her one day they’d run a marathon together. And it was while he was deployed, the Harris learned he would be a father. He never met his daughter, Christian, but she inherited her dad’s bright blue eyes, sunny smile and able spirit.
After Harris died, Kolean says she struggled to even leave the house. To help overcome her grief, she began running again and, last year, decided to try and fulfill their plan to run a marathon. She hoped it would also inspire his daughter. The Wear Blue organization provided Kolean with a virtual trainer and nutrition advice, in addition to paying for her race registration and trip to Texas
At the race, in the eighth mile, volunteers lined the course holding American flags, interspersed with posters of 150 military veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Among them, was Harris’ photo, where Kolean had the opportunity to pause and reflect.
