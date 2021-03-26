STARworks will host Glassfest, April 3-16. Visitors will be welcomed back into the studio for glassblowing demonstrations on April 3 and 10. Advance registration and masks are required. Seating will be socially distanced. Reservations should be made at www.starworksnc.org.
Glassfest is the first opportunity to view and purchase glassware from the 2021 line of STARworks Glass products and to see new work from guest artists. This event is free to attend and open to all ages. New work from STARworks and guest artists will also be available on the STARworks website beginning April 3.
Guest artists Leckie Gassman and Joe Hobbs have been invited to demonstrate and bring glassware to the event. Different artists will lead demonstrations every 90 minutes on April 3 and 10. Demonstrations last approximately 45 minutes, and visitors will be allowed to visit the gallery afterward. Online demonstrations can be viewed at www.facebook.com/STARworksNC.
For those not interested in demonstrations, gallery-only visits are available Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations are also required to visit during that time.
Glassfest will feature functional, culinary and decorative handmade glass items in a myriad of colors. In addition to guest artists, STARworks Glass staff, Joe Grant, Thoryn Ziemba, Jackie Polofka and Claire Cadorette will have their own creations available, as well.
Visitors can expect glasses, cups, bowls, glass fruit, vases, glass flowers, sculptures, garden items and more in many colors, shapes and sizes to be available. Most items will be priced between $25 and $200. New STARworks items for 2021 include woodland animal sculptures, pineapples and lighting.
Glass items left at the end of the sale will be available in the School House Gallery at STARworks, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The STARworks Cafe and Taproom will be open throughout the event with coffees, smoothies, beer, wine, sandwiches, soups and snacks.
STARworks is located at 100 Russell Drive in Star, just off I-73-74 in northern Montgomery County. For more information, visit www.STARworksNC.org, call (910) 428-9001 or email contact@starworksnc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.