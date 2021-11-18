The STARworks Glass team worked with Seattle glass artist Joseph Rossano to create several glass salmon that are included in Rossano’s “Salmon School” sculpture that was exhibited during the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.
“Salmon School” draws attention to the dwindling global salmon populations and their decreasing habitats. Rossano enlisted the help of glass artists from across the world, including Norway, Wales, Japan and the United States, to create 2,504 glass salmon. That number represents the lowest return of steelhead to the Skagit River to date. An installation featuring 350 of these mirrored hand-blown fish will be on display at COP26.
“After more than two years of planning, we're thrilled that STARworks and other artists had a part to play in the U.N. Climate Change conference programming,” says STARworks executive director Nancy Gottovi. “Joe Rossano's 350 shimmering glass salmon were featured in the Blue Zone at the conference. The Blue Zone is where all the world's leaders will convene to negotiate an agenda to protect the planet from climate change. Everyone who helped make this project happen, including STARworks supporters, should be very proud of this remarkable exhibition.”
Rossano visited STARworks in last May. The STARworks Glass team, which included Joe Grant, Thoryn Ziemba, Jackie Polofka and Claire Cadorette, worked with Rossano and his assistant Benjamin Cobb to create glass salmon for the installation. Cobb is the director and lead gaffer for the Museum of Glass in Tacoma, Wash. STARworks supporters were invited to participate in the effort by using wooden blocks to help shape the fish as they were being made.
“It was exciting, thought provoking and enlightening working with Joe Rossano on the Salmon School project,” says STARworks Glass director Joe Grant. “I have a new perspective on the power that art has to raise awareness, educate and effect environmental change when a broad community of people rally around a common purpose.”
The installation was first shown at the Bellevue Arts Museum in Seattle before moving on to COP26. In 2022, it will be the centerpiece of the Museum of Glass, Tacoma’s celebration of the U.N. Year of Glass.
STARworks is a creative community advancing excellence in artistic and educational experiences. A high priority is placed on educational programs that include classes, field trips and special independent studies for K-12 students. It can be found at 100 Russell Drive in Star, just off I-73-74 in northern Montgomery County.
For more information, call (910) 428-9001, or visit www.StarworksNC.org.
