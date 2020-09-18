Given Memorial Library, Tufts Archives and Given Book Shop opened to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Given Library, located at 150 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, with limited in-house browsing and inside checkout.
For entry to any of the facilities, patrons must wear masks, have their temperature taken, use hand sanitizer at the door and agree to social distancing at 6-feet apart.
“Those who do not agree will not be given access and may continue with curb-side service and with requests by phone or email,” says a spokesman.
Eight patrons and two staff members will be admitted at a time in Given Library.
“Patrons should courteously limit their time as others may be waiting,” says a spokesman.
Book orders and book pick-ups will still occur. Returned books must be dropped off in the exterior book drop.
There will be no seated reading or use of the meeting room, toys and puzzles or public computers at this time. Programs and events will occur at a later date.
Tufts Archives
Visitors are welcome at Tufts Archives, also located at 150 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst, on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors should enter through the library at the front of the building. The Archives doors are for exit only.
At the most, five visitors will be allowed entry at a time.
To schedule a research appointment, contact (910) 295-3642 or info@giventufts.com.
Given Book Shop
Given Book Shop, located at 95 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst, will open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Book orders and book pick-ups will still occur Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon.
For entry to the Book Shop, patrons MUST wear masks, have their temperature taken, use hand sanitizer at the door and agree to social distancing at 6-feet apart. Those who do not agree to these terms may obtain a book request form to fill out and return. Browsing time will be limited, as will the number of customers allowed entry at one time.
No book donations are allowed at this time.
For more information on the shop, call (910) 295-7002 or email lisa@giventufts.com.
