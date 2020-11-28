Given Memorial Library, Tufts Archives and Given Book Shop are open to the public. All are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, with limited in house browsing and inside checkout. A limited number of customers are allowed, and masks are required for entry.

Pick up book orders at the library occur Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Book Shop is open for pick up orders Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. See https://giventufts.org for more information.

Returned books must be dropped off in the exterior book drop. In-person programs and events will resume at a later date.

While in the library, pick up reading packets for kids. Packets include crafts, experiments and activities that accompany picture and chapter books.

Those wishing to enter Tufts Archives should call or email (910) 295-3642 or info@giventufts.com ahead of time to schedule a research appointment. 

“Given Book Shop is happy to have customers back among the book stacks,” says a spokesman. “We thank you for your patience during this unprecedented time and are excited to welcome everyone back.”

Given Memorial Library is now a member of the State Library of North Carolina! Check out information and access to the State Library at https://giventufts.org/introduction-quick-links. Given Memorial Library patrons can get a state library card and then access great online resources.

“There are tons of great resources on the state library web pages, so check them out today,” says the spokesman.

The Roast Office and Given Book Shop are partnering with Moore Buddies Mentoring to help feed families for the holidays. People can drop off canned goods in the book shop and provide them to Moore Buddies Mentoring to feed families for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Donations are being accepted through Dec. 12, in the Given Book Shop, 95 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst.

