Given Story Time is back with a new time! Given Story Time is back Thursday, May 6, at 10 a.m. at Give Memorial Library (150 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst).
Story Time will be outside on the Village Green next to the library (weather permitting and except for May 20).
“We will practice current COVID state restrictions,” says a spokesman.
Seating opens at 9:45 a.m. for the 10 a.m. event. Space is limited to first come, first served.
Children’s Book Week is May 3-7, and children are welcome to stop by to make bookmarks and take home a reading and activity packet as well as checking out books.
Another Given-to-Go event is scheduled Tuesday, May 18, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Pick up a dinner provided by Elliott’s on Linden in support of the library. Tickets are $22 each and are available up until May 14 at the Tufts Archives or by calling (910) 295-3642. The meal includes a seasonal spring mix, grilled chicken breast, herb red bliss potato salad and assorted cookies.
Monthly scavenger hunts offer a chance for families to explore the village of Pinehurst.
Pick up or print the information and do it on your own time,” says a spokesman.
Sheets can be picked up at Given Book Shop, located at 95 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst; at the library or downloaded at https://giventufts.org/scavenger-hunt.
A Saturday program for children will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 5, at the library.
Weather permitting, stations will be outside set up with arts, crafts and activities for the whole family.
“We will practice current COVID state restrictions,” says the spokesman.
Growing Moore Readers will host summer reading stations where children can pick up free books from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 14-17, July 12-15 and Aug. 9-12.
Visit Given Memorial Library and other locations for this great program. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/mooreliteracy
The library and archives will be closed all Saturdays in May.
Regular hours are Monday through Friday from 9:30 to 5 p.m.
“You will still need to wear a mask and are asked not to come in if you are not feeling well,” says the spokesman.
Curbsite pick-up will continue until further notice. Library cards that were requested by phone or e-mail, while the library was closed, can now be picked up.
The Given Bookshop is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Limited donations are being accepted.
Do you have some time on your hands? Given Book Shop is totally staffed by volunteers and has shifts available. For more information, contact Lisa Richman at (910) 585-4820 or lisa@giventufts.com.
Call (910) 295-7002 or visit giventufts.org for more information.
