Given Memorial Library, Tufts Archives and Given Book shop announce information about upcoming programs.

Given Story Time is for children 5 and under, and held on Thursdays at 10 a.m. in Given Memorial Library, located at 150 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst. Volunteers share their love of reading with the children and help with crafts, music and other activities.

Some regular programs are returning, including adult story time at noon Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the library.

“Take a break from your busy day and join us for a story time designed for adults,” says a spokesman. “Bring your lunch and be transported with short stories to feed your mind. Audrey Moriarty will read some of her favorites.”

Gathering at Given at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept 9, features Dolores Muller, a writer and Master Gardener, who will talk about the four main things needed to bring feathered friends to your yard.

Suggestions for bird-attracting plants will also be covered, as well as the best feeder food and what birds you might expect to attract that frequent our area.

The Saturday Kids program returns with brain games from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 7.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon, the kids program will focus on fall activities and crafts.

Given Library hosts one of the the Growing Moore Readers summer reading stations from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Aug. 9-12.

Visit the Given Memorial Library station or other locations for this great program. More information, visit www.facebook.com/moore literacy.

Monthly scavenger hunts continue, offering patrons a chance to explore downtown Pinehurst.

“Pick up or print off fun scavenger hunts and do them on your own time,” says the spokesman. “Scavenger hunt sheets can be picked up at Given Book Shop (95 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst), Given Memorial Library (150 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst) or downloaded from https://giventufts.org/scavenger-hunt/  

Given Book Shop’s September sale features buy one, get one books on animals, gardening, science, sports and travel.

“We have wonderful, carefully selected used books arriving daily just for you,” says the spokesman. “Reconnect with volunteers during our new hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday!”

Limited donations are being accepted  Call (910) 295-7002 or visit giventufts.org for more information. 

Given Memorial Library and the Tufts Archives are open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Note Tufts Archives will be closed to the public though Aug. 16.) For information, call (910) 295-6022.

