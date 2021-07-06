Given Memorial Library will hold story time for children 5 and under at 10 a.m. Thursdays at the library. Volunteers share their love of reading, and everyone can make a craft. Seating opens at 9:45 a.m., and space is limited to first come, first served.
Pick up or print scavenger hunts for downtown Pinehurst and do them on your own time. Sheets can be picked up at Given Book Shop (95 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst), Given Memorial Library or downloaded from https://giventufts.org/scavenger-hunt/
On Saturday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to noon, the library will host Maker Saturday.
On Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon, the library offers “brain games.”
Summer Reading Stations will be held July 12-15 and Aug. 9-12 countywide, hosts by Growing Moore Readers. Children can pick up free books. Visit www.facebook.com/mooreliteracy for locations.
Given Book Shop is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Limited donations are being accepted. Call (910) 295-7002 or visit giventufts.org for more information.
The library and Tufts Archives hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
