Given Memorial Library, Tufts Archives and Given Book Shop are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, with limited in-house blowing and inside checkout. Masks are required for entry. Book orders and pick-ups will still occur Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The 2020 Low Country Boil, catered by Giff Fisher, of White Rabbit Catering, will be held Wednesday, Oct. 28. Meals are $22 each and must be purchased by Oct. 23. Pick up is on the front lawn of the library.
Tufts Archives is hosting the 2020 Tufts Archives Hickory Pro-Am, sanctioned by the Carolinas PGA, Thursday, Oct. 29, on Pinehurst No. 3. Visit https://2020tuftsarchiveshickoryproam.golfgenius.com/
pages/2662455 to register and more details.
For information about any programs or events, visit https://giventufts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.