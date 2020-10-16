Given Memorial Library, Tufts Archives and Given Book Shop are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, with limited in-house blowing and inside checkout. Masks are required for entry. Book orders and pick-ups will still occur Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 2020 Low Country Boil, catered by Giff Fisher, of White Rabbit Catering, will be held Wednesday, Oct. 28. Meals are $22 each and must be purchased by Oct. 23. Pick up is on the front lawn of the library.

Tufts Archives is hosting the 2020 Tufts Archives Hickory Pro-Am, sanctioned by the Carolinas PGA, Thursday, Oct. 29, on Pinehurst No. 3. Visit https://2020tuftsarchiveshickoryproam.golfgenius.com/

pages/2662455 to register and more details.

For information about any programs or events, visit https://giventufts.org.

