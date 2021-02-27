Given Memorial Library announces its activities for March.

Tired of being cooped up in the house? Tired of not being outside? 

“Pick a sunny and warm day and check out our new scavenger hunt in downtown Pinehurst,” says a spokesman. “So many people are looking for something to do, where they can social distance safely, that we are developing monthly scavenger hunts for the whole family.”

Scavenger hunts can be picked up at Given Book Shop (95 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst), Given Memorial Library (150 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst) or https://giventufts.org/scavenger-hunt.

Read Across America

Read Across America will be held in Moore County Tuesday, March 2.

Community workers will read in a live Zoom presentation available at www.zoom.us/join, meeting ID 928 8969 0131.

Given To Go 

“All our previous Given To Go meals have been delicious, and this one will be too,” says the spokesman. “Help support Given Tufts and enjoy a wonderful St. Patrick’s Day meal from Elliott’s on Linden on Wednesday, March 17, with pick up from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the library.

The menu features corned beef and cabbage and colcannon (mashed Yukon gold potatoes with kale. Dinner for two is $40, and ticket sales end at 2 p.m. Friday, March 12.

Call (910) 295-3642 or email giventufts@gmail.com.

Current Schedule

Given Memorial Library and Given Book Shop are open to the public 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, with limited in house browsing and inside checkout.  

Tufts Archives is open to the public and for research appointments on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A limited number of customers will be allowed and masks are required for entry. The library and book shop are open for pick up Monday and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more detailed information, visit https://giventufts.org/

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days