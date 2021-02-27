Given Memorial Library announces its activities for March.
Tired of being cooped up in the house? Tired of not being outside?
“Pick a sunny and warm day and check out our new scavenger hunt in downtown Pinehurst,” says a spokesman. “So many people are looking for something to do, where they can social distance safely, that we are developing monthly scavenger hunts for the whole family.”
Scavenger hunts can be picked up at Given Book Shop (95 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst), Given Memorial Library (150 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst) or https://giventufts.org/scavenger-hunt.
Read Across America
Read Across America will be held in Moore County Tuesday, March 2.
Community workers will read in a live Zoom presentation available at www.zoom.us/join, meeting ID 928 8969 0131.
Given To Go
“All our previous Given To Go meals have been delicious, and this one will be too,” says the spokesman. “Help support Given Tufts and enjoy a wonderful St. Patrick’s Day meal from Elliott’s on Linden on Wednesday, March 17, with pick up from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the library.
The menu features corned beef and cabbage and colcannon (mashed Yukon gold potatoes with kale. Dinner for two is $40, and ticket sales end at 2 p.m. Friday, March 12.
Call (910) 295-3642 or email giventufts@gmail.com.
Current Schedule
Given Memorial Library and Given Book Shop are open to the public 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, with limited in house browsing and inside checkout.
Tufts Archives is open to the public and for research appointments on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A limited number of customers will be allowed and masks are required for entry. The library and book shop are open for pick up Monday and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more detailed information, visit https://giventufts.org/
