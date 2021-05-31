Given Story Time, for children up to the age of 5, will be held held Thursdays at 10 a.m. at Given Memorial Library. Seating opens at 9:45 a.m., and space is limited to first come first served.
“The crafts portion will resume in July,” says a spokesman.
Monthly scavenger hunts are continuing.
“Pick up or print off fun scavenger hunts for downtown Pinehurst and do them on your own time,” says the spokesman. “Scavenger hunt sheets can be picked up at Given Book Shop or Given Memorial Library or downloaded from https://giventufts.org/scavenger-hunt.
Saturday Kids Program
The next Saturday Kids Program will focus on summer reading and ocean fun. The program is Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to noon at the library. Weather permitting, arts, crafts and activities stations will be inside and outside.
The July program will be a “Maker Saturday,” Saturday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the library.
Growing Moore Readers will host summer reading stations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 14-17, July 12-15 and Aug. 9-12, where children can pick up free books. Visit Given Memorial Library and other locations for this great program. More information is available at www.facebook.com/mooreliteracy.
The Given Book Shop is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Limited donations are being accepted. Call (910) 295-7002 or visit giventuftsorg for more information.
Given Memorial Library and Tufts Archives are open regular hours from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., starting in June.
The library and Tufts Archives are located at 150 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst, and the book shop is located at 95 Cherokee Road, Pinehurst.
