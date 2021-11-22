With the recent cold snap and the gray days and starry nights you can just bet that the holidays are rushing at us like the Polar Express.
No sooner do we feel like the summer heat will never end than the cool mornings shock us as we get into our cars or walk to Java Bean for a latte. Bam! The season of it’s “a wonderful life” is upon us.
The stories in the papers and on the news could put fear in your heart about when and how Santa will deliver or how Hannukah gifts will be received, but I am here with “tidings of great joy” when it comes to ease of filling stockings and filling your hearts.
We have so many wonderful offerings to enjoy during this time of year, and they could easily prompt you to buy a gift or two, join a society to support a thing or two, or simply have a grand time with your friends and family. In calendar order and with great bias for all things joyful, my suggestions follow:
Weymouth House will be celebrating this year with a couple of events. On Dec.4, at 6 p.m., the Christmas Gala ushers in the season and helps put some money in the stockings to keep our cultural hub running and growing. The last day to make reservations is Nov. 26, so hurry. Visit www.ticketmesandhills.com for tickets.
On Dec. 10-12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the venerable grande dame of a house gussies up and puts on a holiday festival called Miracles At Weymouth, which includes outdoor food, fun, vendors, decorations, entertainment, photo opportunities and Santa and Mrs. Claus’ Toy Shop. The scent of hot cocoa, coffee and cookies will be hard to miss. This year it is open to one and all for any donation you feel you can give.
The Moore County Choral Society, along with the Moore County Brass, will “Sing and Rejoice” with old favorites like “Oh, Come All Ye Faithful” and a very exciting “12 Days of Christmas” that celebrates different musical styles as the days ring out. The concert is Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. in Owens Auditorium at the BPAC. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. Visit www.ticketmesandhills.com.
The Carolina Philharmonic is performing its annual holiday pops concert at the Fair Barn Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.carolinaphil.org for tickets.
“A Christmas Carol” as Dickens performed it will once again grace The Village Chapel Dec. 16-18 at 7 p.m. Jonathan Drahos will delight and even scare us a little as Scrooge, Marley, Mrs. Fezziwig and all the characters come from him alone in this thrilling production directed by Carolanne Marano. This must be understood or nothing wonderful can come of your holiday time. Get tickets at www.ticketmesandhills.com.
I am going to shamelessly promote a friend of mine who has written a delightfully witty and charming book. “Love, Intrigue and Chicanery,” by Tony Rothwell, is available at The Country Bookstore. Tony’s collection of Gillray prints inspired Tony to put pen to paper and supply stories to go with the prints. Gillray was a cheeky fellow who more or less started the political cartoon/caricature in the late 1700s. This is something different and will quite surprise and delight the readers on your list.
If you tick off all of your gift list and wish to add something that speaks to “good will towards men” remember the oh-so-many valuable nonprofits that need our help. To name just a few: FirstHealth Foundation, Friend to Friend and the Coalition for Human Care.
There are so many ways to bring the light of this season to those who need light.
Make this a wonderful life by giving with meaning and enjoying these days.
Joyce Reehling lives in Pinehurst. She retired here from New York after a 33-year career in theater, TV and commercials.
