Serious summer looms … a real appetite-slayer.
Before residential AC, Southerners “ate cool” during July and August. Housewives did their cooking early in the morning, to avoid the blistering afternoon heat. Family meals were built around cold meats, sliced garden tomatoes and cukes, pickled peaches and relishes, perhaps sweet corn that cooks in a flash.
Mama filled the stoneware pitcher with tea after breakfast, to drink over ice all day.
Whole watermelons — the kind with slippery spitable seeds — cooled in the stream.
Mayberry… long gone? Human appetites are still influenced by seasons and temperatures. Which may be why water-laden berries and grapes taste better in the summer, pears and apples in the fall.
While people living in the Middle East, Equatorial Africa, Central America and the Caribbean islands insist that a hot drink (or spicy food) causes a cool down by provoking sweat, summery foods with high water content continue to appear on Southern menus.
Don’t stop at gazpacho, iced tea, potato salad and sherbet.
Get creative with these outliers:
Cold non-fried chicken: Greasy breading doesn’t set well even in an air-conditioned kitchen. Instead, rub several small whole fryers with fresh lemon juice, sea salt and ground rosemary. Tuck lemon rinds into cavities and roast, basting often, until very tender. A cellophane roasting bag speeds up the process. Cool, cover and chill. Cut into pieces just before serving.
Surprise salad: Raise a few eyebrows with this unusual combo. Simmer ½ pound or more shelled, deveined large shrimp just until pink, about 2 minutes. Drain and chill. Peel and seed one small locally grown cucumber; cut into chunks. Remove seeds and rind from a very ripe honeydew melon half and cut into medium chunks. Do the same to a wedge of seedless watermelon. Carefully mix the shrimp, melons and cucumber. Dissolve a teaspoon of sugar into ¼ cup (hot) white vinegar and whisk in 2 tablespoons vegetable oil. Chill, sprinkle sparingly over salad ingredients and mix again. Refrigerate an hour to blend flavors. Serve in a Bibb lettuce cup. Garnish with mint leaves, if desired.
Another shrimp yummy, perfect to round out a salad lunch: Cook 1 pound shelled, deveined shrimp until barely done. Drain, spread on paper towels to dry. In food processor, chop a handful of parsley (no stems), a handful of inner celery leaves with one pale inner rib, green part of a slender scallion and, if available, a few sprigs fresh dill. Add shrimp and chop fine. Scrape into a bowl, mix in just enough mayo to form a stiff paste. Season lightly with salt.
Chill several hours. Cut crusts off a loaf of Pepperidge Farm Very Thin White Sandwich Bread.
Spread shrimp paste on half the slices, cover with the other half. Cut into strips or triangles. Refrigerate, covered. Arrange artistically around tiny grape tomatoes.
Beefsteak times two: Steak is so expensive. Make a little go a long way. When grilling burgers, use the fire to cook a thick piece of London broil, chuck or strip steak rare. Cool and refrigerate. Shop a farmers market for extra-large, very ripe “beefsteak” tomatoes. Place steak in freezer for 15 minutes. Slice thick rounds from middle of tomatoes; use ends for salads.
Slice steak into paper-thin strips. Place tomato slices on curly lettuce. Pile each with a loose mound of sliced steak. Sprinkle with red wine vinegar. Optional: a shaving of Parmesan, not grated from a jar.
Fresh salmon is also a luxury item. However, frozen skinless, boneless portions are about $4.50 a pound at Aldi and elsewhere. Thaw, cook on edge of grill busy with burgers, refrigerate. The next day, use for sandwiches on ciabatta rolls, conveniently the same shape, along with red curly lettuce and horseradish mayo.
Breakfast cooler for a sticky morning: Cut one peeled very ripe peach into chunks and put in blender with a carton of Greek vanilla yogurt and 1 cup milk. Blend until thick and frothy.
Afternoon delight: Freeze leftover morning (black) coffee in an ice cube tray. Place three or more cubes in a tall glass, fill with cold chocolate milk. Sip slowly with a straw for a refreshing mocha pick-me-up. Or, for an extra tingle, brew a pot of very strong tea, sweetened or not. When cool, pour over ice to fill half the glass, finish off with cold club soda. Stir and sip.
People who hate aspic probably haven’t eaten it since 1950. Maybe a mulligan? Bring 1¾ cups V-8 (regular or spicy) or tomato juice to a boil. Whisk in one package of lemon Jell-O until dissolved. Chill in a bowl until beginning to thicken. Fold in shredded carrot, finely diced celery (tender inner ribs) and colored peppers. Spoon into individual molds (custard cups fine) and refrigerate, preferably overnight. Unmold on lettuce, garnish with a dab of sour cream or mayo.
Another blast from the heated past — no-bake dessert. Place a store-bought angel food cake in freezer for 30 minutes. With a serrated knife, cut about 2 inches off the top, horizontally. With your fingers, scoop out a trough in the bottom half.
Fill the trough with softened raspberry or lime sherbet, replace top and return to freezer. To help “glue” parts together, spread each cut surface with whipped topping. Before slicing, fill the center hole with strawberries.
Be prepared; Keep a jar of crepe batter in the fridge. For a quick, impressive Dog Days lunch, roll room-temp 8-inch crepes spread with lemon mayo around crisp-tender steamed and chilled asparagus, maybe a little shaved ham and grated Swiss cheese. Or, for an elegant dessert, spread cold crepes with whipped cream cheese, add a row of blackberries, blueberries or sliced strawberries down the middle. Roll up and drizzle with warm chocolate sauce.
But when it’s too hot for even the above, a bowl of corn flakes topped with dripping-ripe peaches and ice-cold whole milk does very nicely for breakfast, lunch or supper.
Contact Deb Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
