The sixth annual Girls Night Out, hosted by Dance Fit for the Cure, will be held Friday, Oct. 8, at the Pinehurst Fair Barn.
This year’s theme is Pink, Leather and Lace. Reverie Cocktails will be on-site, along with local vendors and food trucks. VIP entrance is at 6 p.m., with general admission at 6:30 p.m. VIP tickets are $60, which include premier dance floor in front of the stage, one drink ticket and a swag bag with gifts from local businesses. General admission tickets are $30. Tickets are sold at www.fortefitnessgym.com.
Sponsors include Forte Fitness, Carolina Property Sales and Healy Wholesale Co. Inc.
All proceeds benefit Beacon Bragg, a charity begun by two military spouse breast cancer survivors for services and care for those fighting breast cancer.
