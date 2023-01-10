When it comes to selling cookies, Peyton Patterson is an expert. A freshman at Pinecrest High School and member of Girl Scout Troop 2950, she typically sells 2,000 boxes each year and is closing in on the 10,000 sold mark.
The Girl Scout Cookie Sale, which is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program for girls in the world, helps Girl Scouts give back to the causes they’re most passionate about and also funds unique adventures for themselves and their troops all year long.
For Peyton and her Girl Scout troop sisters, those adventures have included trips to Savannah, Georgia, the birthplace of Girl Scout founder Juliette Gordon Low, in addition to community service projects, such as collecting items for animal shelters, purchasing gifts for Toys for Tots, assisting Family Promise of Moore County and donations and support for a Gift of Daisy.
Last summer was a standout. The troop headed north for a four-night sightseeing visit to New York City. The trip was funded by proceeds from three years’ worth of cookie sales, from 2020-2022: a decision encouraged by limits on travel due to the pandemic.
Traveling by Amtrak from Southern Pines to stay at an international hostel in Harlem, the 10 girls and 5 adult chaperones took up two entire bunkrooms. Troop co-leader Rachel Patterson, Peyton’s mother, said they put in 30,000 steps, touring 17 hours each day to pack in as much as they possibly could.
“We walked the Brooklyn Bridge, Times Square, Chinatown, visited the 9/11 Memorial and Oculus Center, Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center and National HIstory Museum. We took a VIP tour of the Amsterdam Theater and saw ‘Aladdin,’ we biked Central Park and sailed around the Hudson River.”
Peyton’s favorite part? A boat ride, she says. “It’s funny, we paid for a lot of things but I think the boat ride was free. It was so nice to sit and talk and watch the sunset over the Statue of Liberty. I will remember the trip my whole life.”
Fellow troop member Julia Pate, a sophomore at Pinecrest High School, agrees. “The places and experiences were really meaningful and impactful. And we spent so much time together. Bonding with all these girls was a really fun moment for me that I’ll remember from my Girl Scout years.”
Like Patterson, Pate has won accolades for the number of boxes of cookies she has sold in previous years. She describes the annual sale as one of her favorite Scouting activities. “Selling cookies is a nice way to grow your people skills and get better at talking to people. And then we take trips and other experiences that I wouldn’t otherwise have had,” Pate says. “Girl Scouts is an amazing experience. It has truly helped me to become more independent and grow my responsibilities as a woman.”
‘A Gift of Daisy’
Rachel Patterson, a Girl Scout once upon a time herself, has led Troop 2950 since 2012. They meet biweekly at Page Memorial United Methodist Church in Aberdeen. Most troop members have participated for nearly all of those years and remain active despite their increasingly busy high school priorities.
“They are more than Girl Scouts, they are my kids,” Patterson says. “As long as they are willing to do it, I am willing to do it. The amount of growth and change I’ve seen in each girl, seeing their personalities develop. It is so rewarding.”
Patterson also serves as the Area Cookie Coordinator for Moore County troops, providing training and a support system to ensure the sale goes smoothly for everyone. She’s also a familiar face for many in the area as the head of the county’s GIS (Geospatial Information Science) department. Patterson holds a B.S. in industrial technology from Appalachian State University and a master’s degree from N.C. State.
She views herself as a role model for her troop — not just as their leader — as someone who is deeply involved in the community. “I hope they are paying attention. I want to make sure that they give back.”
In recent years, the troop has become involved with a passion project of Patterson’s called Gift of Daisy. She explains the organization was founded by Megan Williams, a local military mom, after she miscarried her daughter. Her young sons had nicknamed their expected baby sister Daisy.
“In her grief, she needed something tangible to give back,” Patterson says.
Between Moore and Cumberland counties, there are over 1,000 kids living in foster care. Of these, approximately 300 are teenagers (ages 13-21) often living in group home settings. During the Christmas season, Williams saw that children received an abundance of items; however, the table for donations to foster teens was spare.
Williams began filling backpacks with school supplies in the fall and basic necessities at Christmas. The goal of Gift of Daisy is to provide each teen with a new toiletry kit filled with full-size, brand name self-care items. Each gift includes a new bag, shampoo and conditioner, comb/brush, body wash, deodorant, hair ties and moisturizer. Since starting in 2015, a Gift of Daisy has given thousands of fully packed personal care bags and hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies to teens living in foster care.
By 2021, Williams had left the country and so did another military spouse she’d handed the project over to. Patterson stepped in to coordinate the program two years ago. In addition to Girl Scout Troop 2950, the project is assisted by Boy Scout Troop 800, in Aberdeen, where Patterson’s son Abram is a member. Other key volunteers include Jessica Mark, Maria Pate and Tiffany Kittarogers.
A portion of proceeds from Troop 2950’s cookie sale is used to purchase products. “The girls call it shopping for teens,” Patterson says.
This year they surpassed their goal of 300 fully packed bags, which were delivered to Department of Social Services offices in Cumberland, Hoke, Lee and Moore counties.
“We were so proud we were able to cover four counties,” Patterson says. “Maybe next year we will cover five counties.”
She is also proud of her Girl Scout troops and their involvement with the community.
Peyton says in the early years, troop adults would have to remind the girls to stay focused and interact with their customers. She now feels much more confident with her social skills and business acumen.
“You make so many friendships through this program. I love going to camp and talking to the little girls who look up to us,” she says. “When I am older, I know I will be so happy I did this. It has built who I am today, it is because of Girl Scouts.”
And as for that next big trip? Peyton has her sights set on a trip to Europe. “I’ve always wanted to go to Paris!”
