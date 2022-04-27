Girl Scout Halle Hunt, a Pinecrest High School senior, presented 25 children’s books to 3rd grade teachers at Aberdeen Elementary for their classroom libraries. The presentation in March was the culmination of Halle's work towards earning the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest and most prestigious achievement in Girl Scouting.
Hunt has been working with the CARE Group's program specialist, Kathy McGougan, on this project during the past year. Halle purchased the sets of books for all of the 3rd grade classrooms at Aberdeen Elementary — each set included copies each of five different titles. The books were specifically chosen to offer titles that reflect diversity and a wide range of characters. Halle also created activity packets to go along with each title.
The 3rd grade teachers were thrilled to receive the books and look forward to using them in their classrooms, McGougan said.
