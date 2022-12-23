Contributed
The Care Group Inc.’s third annual Gingerbread House Competition kicked off Nov. 1. Teams had the opportunity to fundraise and with every $20 donation, they could choose another candy decoration for their entry.
Once the gingerbread houses were created, online voting ran Nov. 29 through Dec. 1, with the public casting a ballot for their favorite in each category. The winners were announced in mid-December for each category: Kids Team, Family Team, Adult Team and Business Team. The event raised over $3,700 for literacy programs and one-on-one mentoring and tutuoring programs in Moore County.
Coming up next, the Care Group Inc. will host a Blingo Bingo Fundraiser on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Fair Barn, in Pinehurst.
Break out your Bedazzler and enjoy a fun evening of cheesy bling and bingo. The Care Group will crown a Queen and King of Bling, giving away prizes from local businesses, with festive drinks and desserts, a “strike a pose” Bling Booth and, of course, bingo! Doors open at 6 p.m. You may purchase tickets online now at thecaregroupinc.org.
The Care Group is a proud United Way community partners. The organization was founded in early 2021, the result of a merger between Moore Buddies Mentoring and the Moore County Literacy Council (MCLC). The intent of the combined group is to serve the whole county from a base in Southern Pines, with both organizations operating using their traditional names.
The Literacy Council works with community partners, including the Moore County Schools, Partners for Children and Families and the Northern Moore Family Resource Center, to improve the reading and writing of Moore County residents. Volunteers provide one-to-one weekly tutoring to low literacy adults at The Read Moore Center and elsewhere. The Literacy Council, working through Growing Moore Readers also coordinates programming for children, from birth to grade three, including the award winning Motheread and Fatheread family literacy programs.
Moore Buddies Mentoring champions successful youth through mentoring and empowering families through community and in-school mentoring programs. Moore Buddies helps struggling youths achieve success through the support and encouragement of trained mentors. In addition, the My Path program receives referrals from Juvenile Court for students who are paired with mentors.
Want to learn more about the work of the Care Group in our community? Listen in to the Learn More Podcast with Frank and Frank speaking to Joyce Clevenger, executive director of the Care Group, online at pilot-radio.com/podcasts/the-learn-moore-podcast.
The Care Group Inc. is located at 575 SE Broad St., Unit 10, in Southern Pines. For additional information, visit online at thecaregroupinc.org, call (910) 692-5954 or email admin@moorebuddiesmentoring,org. Donations can be sent by mail to the Care Group Inc., P.O. Box 1966, Southern Pines, NC 28388.
