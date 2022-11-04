Fall into the holiday spirit with a friendly gingerbread house competition where the more money you raise, the more candy decorations you’ll receive for your contest entry.
The Care Group Inc.’s third annual Gingerbread House Competition kicked off Nov. 1. Teams have until Nov. 7 to register — space is limited to 30 teams — and then you’ll have until Nov. 13 to fundraise for your decorations. Team categories include kids team (ages 4-17), family team (all ages), adult team (ages 18 and older) and business team.
Once registered, you can share your fundraising page on social media and email with friends and family. For every $20 you raise, you’ll get to choose another candy decoration.
On Nov. 17-18, your gingerbread kit will be ready for pickup at the Care Group Inc., 575 SE Broad St., in Southern Pines. The kit includes gingerbread house pieces, icing and the candy. Once you’ve finished your house, take photos and submit them with a fun story about your creation for an online voting page.
Online voting will run Nov. 29-Dec. 1, with the public casting a ballot for their favorite in each category. The top three gingerbread houses in each category will be invited to attend a Christmas event for the final in-person voting round. The winners of each category will receive a trophy and gift card to a local business.
Based in Southern Pines, the Care Group was formed by the merging, in 2020, of Moore County Literacy Council and Moore Buddies Mentoring. The combined organization marshals public and private resources to supply free remedial education to Moore County residents of all ages.
