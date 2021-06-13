Fayetteville’s Cameo Arthouse Theater opened its space to live music, in partnership with the Rooster’s Wife in fall of 2014.
While music stalled, the theater remained true to its calling to present the best in film, streaming shows through the pandemic shutdown, and offering a wide array of snacks curbside.
“The movies are back, and the time has come to once again open the doors to this fantastic listening room for an amazing night of live music,” says a spokesman. “We are proud to present Helen Gillet, on tour from New Orleans, with special guests the Peter Lamb Trio, Wednesday, June 23, at 7:30 p.m.”
Helen Gillet is a singer-songwriter and surrealist-archeologist exploring synthesized sounds, texture, and rhythm using an acoustic cello. For someone with her varied background, New Orleans, with its mix of cultures and musics, seemed like a natural place to call home. She was born in Belgium, raised in Singapore from the ages of 2 to 11, and routinely shuttled between the homelands of her Belgian father and American mother.
Over the years, working in New Orleans with musicians of all stripes, from avant-garde jazz and classical to pop and funk, Gillet has developed a singular style. The core of her work is solo performance with live looping, layering cello parts and vocal lines. Her mixed musical vocabulary is commensurate with her disparate travels; French chanson of the 1940s, Belgian folk tunes sung in Walloon, a mix of rock and punk from the likes of PJ Harvey and X-Ray Spex, and her own affecting originals, like audience favorite “Julien,” sung in a mix of French and English. Gillet’s solo performance is known for its enigmatic quality as she fabricates each song with innovative use of the cello and true mastery of live looping technology.
For over a decade, Peter Lamb and the Wolves have been playing music together throughout various cities in North Carolina, and surrounding states. The music they play is an eclectic variety of both originals and arrangements ranging from 1920s New Orleans Jazz to 1980s pop to Eastern European Brass Band. The band has held a residency at Humble Pie in Raleigh for nine years and have played for countless special events, including the 2012 Inaugural Ball for President Obama at Fort Myer in Washington D.C., and the 2011 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte. They have been guests on NPR’s “The State of Things,” with Frank Stasio, three times and were also named Best Jazz Band in the Triangle by The Independent Magazine for two consecutive years.
Doors open at 6:45 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show.
The Cameo is located at 225 Hay St., in downtown Fayetteville. Tickets are available at the theater, or at cameoarthouse.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.