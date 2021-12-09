If you are looking for a special gift for a loved one or friend, perhaps one of these books will be perfect.
Press 53, a Winston-Salem publisher, recently released “Crossing the Rift: North Carolina Poets on 9/11 and Its Aftermath.” Now, I’m not a big fan of poetry, but I have to say that I really connected with many of these poems from N.C. writers. And there bunch of them, too.
The book was edited by Joseph Bathanti and David Potorti. Bathanti, a poet, novelist and professor at Appalachian State University, is a former N.C. Poet Laureate. He says in the preface, “The inspiration for the book actually began all the way back in September 2010, just prior to the ninth anniversary of 9/11. David Potorti, then the arts tourism manager at the N.C. Arts Council, mused with me offhandedly over assembling a complement of poems to memorialize the 10th anniversary of 9/11.”
Portori had a special reason to be interested in such a book: his brother, Jim, died in the Sept. 11 attacks. “I found relief in the voices of poets, artists and writers,” he says in the introduction. “Their words gave me the balm of metaphor, the right-sizing of historical context, a way of dealing with feelings that were too big for me to handle.”
In August 2011, the pair sent out the call for poems, which were posted in the order they arrived each day leading up to 9/11, on the poet laureate section of NCAC’s blog.
“As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 loomed, David and I agreed to edit a print anthology, such larger in scope and ambition than its digital predecessor, and involving many more poets and voices from all across North Carolina,” says Bathanti.
Even if you are not a fan of poetry, take a look at this book. And the good thing is, you can read a couple of poems, put the book down and then go back to it at your leisure.
Just recently released is the children’s book “Kullat Nunu and The Man in the Moon,” by Pinehurst writer and illustrator Carolyn Wade “C.W.” Langston. The book, geared toward children ages 6 to 11, beautifully tells the story of how leap year came to be as the Man in the Moon meets a beautiful star called Nunu.
Langston and her Norwegian Forest cat, Suki, are both leap year babies.
The book is available at The Country Bookshop as well as Langston’s website www.cwlangston.com.
Some Moore County folks will remember former resident Michelle “Chellie” Kew, who, along with her late husband, ran the Q Fund, an organization that helped to fund a community school in Africa. Kew, whose mother still lives in the area, announces the publication of her new book “Crow and a Red Feather,” an autobiographical group of essays about her life.
Kew started her career as a professional model, but eventually moved to the other side of the camera and used many of her photos in her first book “African Journal: A Child’s Continent,” which was published in 2003. Kew has a book signing scheduled Feb. 23, at 4 p.m. at The Country Bookshop.
David McKean, former U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg, whose family has a home in Pinehurst, is the author of the recently released “Watching Darkness Fall: FDR, His Ambassadors and the Rise of Adolf Hitler,” published by St. Martin’s Press.
Having been an ambassador himself, as well as former director of policy planning for the U.S. Department of State, McKean certainly has a keen eye for the roles played by U.S. ambassadors during those years between World Wars I and II.
He tells of their competition for FDR’s approval and the advice, good and bad, given to the administration. Any history lover will enjoy this book, which is about people whose influence flew under the radar.
If you’re looking for an historical novel you can’t go wrong with “The Woman at the Front,” by Lecia Cornwall (published by Berkley).
I loved this book! Eleanor Atherton, who graduated from medical school in 1917, near the top of her class, wants to do much more than what little medicine she’s been able to practice so far.
Her parents want her to marry and give up the thought of a career as a doctor.
World War I is on, and Eleanor wants to go to the battlefield to help save soldiers. Oddly enough, the military will allow her to go, but only as an ambulance driver or nurse because they don’t believe that a woman can face the surgeries that will need to be performed.
She is allowed to go, but the doctors already there are skeptical of her abilities. It doesn’t take long before most of them change their minds.
What she sees and experiences at the front will change her life forever.
For something with a little romance, “Sophie Valroux’s Paris Stars” (also published by Berkley) fills the bill.
Chef Sophie Valroux has recovered from an incident that destroyed her reputation several years ago. She is now running the restaurants on the estate left to her by her grandmother. She and Remi, her fiance (also a chef), are inching closer to setting a date.
But one thing that Sophie doesn’t have that she’s always wanted is a Michelin star, maybe more than one.
She is invited to cook at an exclusive event that will likely get her noticed, but after she takes a tumble, she starts to realize that she has lost her senses of taste and smell. She keeps this a secret, but depends on one of her co-workers to help her. Sophie is only hoping she can get through the event without messing up.
I enjoyed the story with its wonderful setting.
