Winter is just around the corner-heat up your cooking skills. Join us for a culinary class where you can learn to bake fresh bread, decorate sugar cookies or a gingerbread house, build an edible Olaf, or improve your weekly dinners. No matter which class you choose, our instructors will teach you everything you need to know to impress grandma at Thanksgiving meal.
If you need a place to drop off your children while you take a class, the Boys and Girls program at SCC is available to you.
In “Mouthwatering Mushrooms,” students will explore different types of mushrooms to use in the kitchen and how to cook with these amazing fungi. Portabella Alfredo to be prepared in class. Held on Monday, Nov. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m., this class will cost $75.
In “Plant-Based Cooking” students will take a dive into plant-based proteins that can fulfill your hunger and help balance your nutrition. Plant-based cooking can be a very healthy alternative to most diets. Let’s explore how you can make it tasty and balanced. Eggplant Parmesan, Stuffed Peppers, or seasonal plant-based entrée to be prepared in class. Held on Thursday, Nov. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m., this class will cost $75. An additional class will be offered on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m.
In “Fresh Breads in a Hurry” students will learn how to make some quick and delicious breads. We will make dinner rolls to complete any meal, yummy cinnamon/salted butter pretzels and a quick rise focaccia bread. Held on Friday, Nov. 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., this class will cost $75.
In “Gingerbread House” students will have some holiday fun while decorating a gingerbread masterpiece. Chef will demonstrate how to assemble a house from the beginning. We will have your gingerbread house already baked and glued together for you. With icing and candy provided all you need to do is come and learn some tricks to take home and impress your holiday guests. When you are done you get to leave with your creation in hand. Held on Friday, Dec. 2, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., this class will cost $75.
Do you want to build a snowman? In “Snowman Cake” students will transform a 6-inch round cake into a fun snowman that won’t melt! Held on Monday, Dec. 5, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., this class will cost $75.
Registration
Seats are still available for these Continuing Education classes, and they do not require an application.
To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, and 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted.
Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Pre-registration must be made two days before the start date of the class.
