OK, all of you readers out there. It’s time to get those novels that are great for summer reading so that you will have something to do while at the beach or pool.
Mary Alice Monroe returns with another book from her New York Times bestselling Beach House series — “The Summer of Lost and Found.”
This book is particularly interesting because Monroe embraced the COVID pandemic, so masks and social distancing are part of daily life on Isle of Palms.
Linnea Rutledge has been laid off from her job at the local aquarium since it has closed. She has been living in a house belonging to her aunt, Cara, which had once belonged to her grandmother, Lovie. Like many people, Linnea’s financial situation is precarious, but Cara assures her that she can continue to stay in the house without worrying about the rent.
Cara’s husband, who has just returned from England, comes down with COVID, so Linnea can’t refuse to take care of their daughter for a while so that he can recover. She soon finds herself with a full house because she’s asked a co-worker to come share in expenses, and then Gordon, her new boyfriend, is also coming from England for work, and expects to stay there as well.
And to top it off, her former love, John, has returned from California to escape the virus and take care of his mother. Their split ended on a sour note, and Linnea would just as soon not speak to him, but he persists, sending his messages by paper airplane.
It wouldn’t be a Beach House book without sea turtles!
In Erika Montgomery’s “A Summer to Remember,” Frankie Simon, now 30, sells memorabilia from the movies in a shop that she and her late mother opened on Hollywood Boulevard. Frankie has grown up surrounded by her mother’s own collection, which features many items relating to Glory Cartwright, a former star, and is debating whether to begin selling some of those items in the store as well.
When Frankie receives a photograph of her mother and Glory, obviously taken before she was born, all sorts of questions arise. Frankie decides to travel to Cape Cod to find answers, opening the doors to many secrets long hidden.
New twists revealed at every turn!
Mary Kay Andrews is another favorite of mine. In this page-turning beach read, “The Newcomer,” Letty Carnahan takes her young niece, Maya, on the run after finding her sister, Tanya, dead in her townhouse in New York City. Tanya had made it clear to her that if something happened to her, it would probably be the fault of her ex, Evan Wingfield, who would try to get custody of the child. She even set aside cash in a “go-bag” so Letty would have funds.
Letty decides to head south, starting out in Tanya’s Mercedes, then taking a plane, then buying an old car. Her destination is the Murmuring Suft Motel on Treasure Island in Florida, simply based on a story she found in the bag.
Little does Letty know that she and Maya have landed in the very place that Tanya had been living before coming to New York. And lots of interesting things happened while she was there.
It’s an absolutely wonderful book.
“The Break-Up Book Club,” by Wendy Wax, introduces readers to Jazmine, Judith, Erin and Sara. On the surface, they don’t have much in common, but they are part of a book club that meets at a local bookstore.
Judith’s children are now college-age. She has lost her husband, and is trying to figure out where she fits in. She’s thinking of downsizing, but her children are horrified at the thought of not having that home to come back to for summer and holidays.
Jazmine, a former tennis star, is a sports agent whose own daughter is fast rising through the local tennis ranks. She says she is too busy for relationships, but her family is doing everything to put temptation in her way.
Erin’s fiancé has called off their wedding; Sara’s husband takes a job out of town, and she’s stuck taking care of his mother.
As book club continues, they all become friends, buoying each other up when necessary. I can’t think of a Wendy Wax book that I haven’t enjoyed!
Jackie Fraser’s debut novel “The Bookshop of Second Chances” focuses on the story of Thea Mottram. Not only has she been let go from her position, but her husband (of only 20 years) has left her for one of her own friends.
Lucky for Thea, a great-uncle in Scotland dies and leaves her his home and antique book collection. So she leaves Sussex for the small town on Baldochrie. Thea loves the cozy cottage, but knows she has to find at least a part-time job. Where better than the local bookshop? The owner, Edward Maltravers, is kind of grumpy, but she can deal with that. Besides, she is hoping he will buy her uncle’s collection.
Thea finds she is falling in love, both with Scotland and Edward. Fraser has a wonderful debut novel.
Emily Henry shares the story of “People We Meet on Vacation,” a tale of Poppy and Alex, who have been friends since college in spite of their very different personalities. She works in New York, and he lives in their hometown, but for 10 years, they have made time to take a week’s vacation together each summer, traveling to all sorts of places.
But two years ago, something happened, and the two haven’t really spoken since.
Poppy hates that she’s lost her best friend, so one last time, she convinces him to go with her on a trip, hoping that they can work it out
This is a nice poolside or beach read.
Last but not least is Kristy Woodson Harvey’s “Under the Southern Sky,” featuring journalist Amelia Saxon. Amelia has been working on a story about what happens to “abandoned” embryos, and to her shock, finds that her friends Parker and his late wife, Greer, have some.
Greer died of cancer before she was able to put the embryos to use, and that hasn’t been on Parker’s radar for the past three years.
Amelia gives some thought to being a surrogate for Parker so that he (and Greer’s parents) can have a little part of Greer. But she’s not sure she would be able to give up the child.
Parker and Amelia both find themselves back in Cape Carolina, their childhood home where they try to deal with their own situations, with a little help from their mothers and fate.
I’ve loved all of Harvey’s books.
Contact Faye Dasen at fdasen@thepilot.com.
