Fall is finally here! Although hot weather hasn’t completely left the building, these past few cool days bring thoughts of nice afternoons reading on the porch.
Three Miles of Eden
By Sean Patrick Smith
Self-Published
Let me first say that I am acquainted with Sean Patrick Smith. More than 20 years ago, Sean was the sports guy at The Pilot for a couple of years. That being said, he knows me well enough to be sure if I didn’t like his book, I’d say so.
Well, luckily I don’t have to say that. This is his debut novel, and I think he’s done a pretty good job. For anyone who is offended by off-color language, be forewarned because there is plenty of that. But, the story itself makes that worth overlooking.
Ray McCarthy, who is the protagonist in the book, is a writer living in Seven Lakes, where he just happened to grow up. He and his wife, Morgan, have been having major problems, due mostly to her drug issues, and Morgan has taken their young daughter, Ava, and disappeared. Although Ray doesn’t think Ava will be harmed, he wants to find them quickly. So his home life is a big crazy mess.
Now let’s top that off with the death of one of his best childhood friends, Rob Erwin, who was found in Lake Sequoia. It’s obvious that Rob was murdered, but by who? There are several candidates from which to choose.
And the icing on the cake, Ray, who runs to relieve stress, finds himself running back to 1984, where seeing what happens with his present-day knowledge leads him toward the answers to his problems.
While those of us who do not actually live or frequently visit the closed gates of Seven Lakes neighborhoods are not as familiar with the terrain, readers will recognize many of the landmarks Smith has included from around Moore County.
And, he is currently at work on another book, this time set in Southern Pines.
Hid From Our Eyes
By Julia Spencer-Fleming
Minotaur
This was a wonderful crime novel that spanned a period from 1952 to present day in Millers Kill (what a name for a town). In 1952, Harry McNeil, the police chief visits the crime scene of a woman in a party dress. There is no obvious cause of death.
In 1972 Jack Liddle is now police chief of Millers Kill. Back in 1952, he was a trooper who worked that case. There are a lot of similarities and focus is on Russ van Alstyne, a Vietnam vet, but there’s nothing to tie him to the crime.
Fast forward, Police Chief Russ van Alstyne gets a call that another murder has been killed using the same MO. This puts Russ back under the microscope, and he, along with his policeman and the Rev. Clare Ferguson, want to solve this murder in hopes that it will lead to solving the first two.
This certainly kept my attention. I definitely recommend it for those who enjoy mysteries.
Cut and Run
By Allison Brennan
Minotaur
Oh, this was a good one! Allison Brennan scores with this wonderfully convoluted thriller that offers the story of two cases that eventually intertwine and featuring FBI agents, private investigators, local law enforcement and a determined investigative reporter all playing a part in solving them.
When four skeletons are discovered in a grave together following a storm — a man, woman and two teenage girls — Ash Dominguez, of the local crime lab, is pretty sure who they are. This discovery sets in motion a huge investigation about how the Albright family, who had disappeared three years earlier, ended up dead. The common view of the case was that Denise Albright had embezzled $3 million dollars, and there was a grainy photo of the family’s vehicle headed over the border to Mexico.
And now, in what seems to be an unrelated case, Victoria Mills, a local realtor from a well-to-do family, is found dead at a house she was to show. Now there has been a confession, but something just doesn’t seem right.
There’s lots of action and excitement in this book. I would highly recommend it to those who enjoy a good mystery.
Cherry Slice
By Jennifer Stone
Farrago
I found it hard to get into this book, which at first glance appeared to be a “cozy” mystery. And I guess you could consider it that in the since that we meet an interesting cast of regular characters, led by Cherry Twist, and learn how Cherry has ended up running a bakery.
One of the reasons I had a problem getting into it was the way in which some of the characters treated each other — and I don’t mean the murder. It was a little over-the-top snarky and mean.
That said, after I did get past that and some of the language, the mystery part was well-plotted and I enjoyed that part of the story. It is set in Essex, in England, where apparently reality shows are a big thing. The cast of the “Big Blubber” show is quite diverse. When one of them is stabbed, with all the cameras around, it appears that the guilty party is Martin. But things are never what they seem. Cherry uses her skills as a former investigative reporter to solve the mystery.
