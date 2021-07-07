When the Make-A-Wish Foundation asked West Pine Middle Schooler Audrey Dunstan what she wanted most in the world, her answer was immediate: Nothing would make her happier than meeting canine internet sensation, “Doug The Pug.”
“It could have been anything,” said Audrey’s mother, Nicole. “They asked, would you want to go to Disney World or Hawaii? But no. She wanted to meet Doug.”
Audrey suffers from Rhett’s Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that affects child development. Her mother applied to Make-A-Wish on a whim, never expecting to be chosen. But months later, she received an email from the foundation, asking to meet Audrey.
The Dunstans are a pug-loving family to begin with. But Audrey is something of a superfan when it comes to Doug, a pooch who rose to social media fame after his owners began posting funny pictures and videos of his antics online. Audrey fell in love and started buying up all of the “Doug Merch” she could find, including pug stuffed animals and Doug-themed T-shirts.
In early June, several months after Audrey made her wish, the Dunstan family piled into a car and drove seven hours to Tennessee. Audrey was joined by her parents and younger brother, Kaz. They were treated to an all-expenses paid weekend in Doug’s home-city, Nashville, where they stayed four nights at a bed and breakfast.
For the main event, a limo escorted the Dunstans to Cheekwood Botanical Gardens. Doug, his owners, his publicist, and members of the Make-A-Wish team were there to greet Audrey. A pizza picnic was laid out next to a pile of gifts that included all the Doug merch Audrey could want, and a brand new boom-box.
“I asked him a lot of questions,” said Audrey. Doug’s “parents” did their best to answer them all, telling her about his various likes, dislikes and his special diet. The group stayed for two hours, and during the meeting Audrey gave Doug a hand-sewn, hand-embroidered bandana, made by her and her mother. The fabric was donut patterned and read “Audrey and Doug The Pug.”
Doug’s family recently started their own foundation for children with cancer and other life threatening illnesses.
“This trip was a blessing,” said Nicole.” It came after a very difficult year and was the first time we’d been able to travel as a family in so long.”
On top of the widely felt difficulties of COVID-19, the Dunstans dealt with another disaster. Audrey’s brother, Kaz, was hit by a car when biking up Linden Road several months ago. After being launched over 80 feet forward through the air, he was airlifted to the hospital. The boy has since made an impressive recovery, but it’s been a challenge for the family to return to normal. A vacation in Nashville, and the opportunity to make Audrey feel special, was exactly what they needed, said Nicole.
“When Audrey is happy, you can really tell. Genuine joy — that’s what I could see in her eyes.”
