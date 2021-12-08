The Harnett County African-American Experience Resource Room, the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society Inc. Sandhills Chapter presents the book release of “Harnett County: The African-American Experience” written and directed by its executive director Desi L. Campbell.
This written documentary includes 300-plus pages of Black history of Harnett County, dating back to the late 1700s. Includes 50 Black family histories with pictures. Some of the families included are the Spears family, of Cedar Grove, William Murchison Campbell, of Upper Little River, the Wallace Douglas family, of Broadway, and the Rev. Jack Murchison family of Olivia, just to name a few.
Enslaved and enslaver information that includes wills, deeds and slave inventories from some of the plantations belonging to the Smith, Elliott and Murchison families and others.
Documentation of over 50 Black cemeteries with grave markers of enslaved people that settled in the Harnett County area, born as early as 1786. A list of the 25 Harnett County Black Rosenwald Schools with pictures.
Also included is documentation, along with pictures, of more than 100 Black churches with their history. The video documentary is 40 minutes of a combination of the information from the written documentary and includes interviews, pictures, and narration.
The book will be released on Dec. 15. Call (910) 491-1120 or visit www.africanamericanexperienc.org.
The Harnett County African-American Experience Resource Room is located at 28 Front St., Lillington.
“We serve as a resource for Black history and genealogy for Harnett County and surrounding areas,” says a spokesman. “We house artifacts, more than 50 family histories, a Harnett County obituary database of over 2,000 obituaries and so much more.”
