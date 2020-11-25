The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Scholarship is available for students desiring to pursue in-demand workforce continuing education training programs. There are 30 SCC Workforce Continuing Education pathway classes eligible for GEER scholarship funds.
GEER scholarship eligible pathways of study at SCC include construction, emergency medical services, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, information technology, and fire and rescue services. Classes are offered in-person, hybrid, and online. Eligible classes lead to state or national credentials recognized by employers in hiring practices.
The GEER Scholarship Program will award up to $750 per student; the amount awarded will be based on student and local industry needs. The money can help cover the cost of tuition, fees, book, supplies, credentialing tests, transportation, childcare, and other components as deemed necessary.
To qualify for consideration of the scholarship, students must be residents of North Carolina; be in good standing at SCC with no financial, business office, or student restrictions on his or her student account; and enroll in a GEER-eligible pathway class.
Many of these classes begin in early January so be sure to register early. For all GEER-funded classes that begin on or before Jan. 12, students must apply for the scholarship by Dec. 14. For classes starting after Jan. 12, GEER applications must be submitted at least 10 business days before class start.
Scholarships are limited, interested students should register early following these three easy steps.
1. Select an eligible class from the flightPath or the website.
2. Register for the class.
3. Complete the GEER online Scholarship application located at sandhills.edu/available-funds-for-your-training.
Find the entire list of eligible classes and answer your questions about the GEER Scholarship opportunity by visiting sandhills.edu/available-funds-for-your-training. Also located at this link is the GEER Scholarship application.
To register for your GEER eligible class you can, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg, fax a registration form to (910) 692-6998, or visit us in person. All major credit cards are accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.