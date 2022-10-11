Are you ready for some country music? Vision 4 Moore presents the final show for the 2022 Cooper Ford Concert Series with the Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute, featuring Shawn Gerhard, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 6 to 9 p.m., at Cooper Ford, in Carthage. Proceeds benefit the Southern Pines Veterans Parade.
Inspired by Garth Brooks in the 90’s, Gerhard grew up singing along to his favorite Garth tunes on the radio. He cultivated his silky-smooth vocals while performing in numerous venues throughout the United States. Gerhard has shared the stage with countless recording artists, such as Brooks & Dunn, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride and many more.
“If you’re looking for the next best thing to Garth Brooks, you just found it,” says johnny Garcia, lead guitarist for Garth Brooks.
The concert will be held outside at Cooper Ford, located on U.S. 15-501, 10 minutes north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle. The event will be held rain or shine, no refunds will be issued. Bring your chairs, beer and wine will be available for purchase. Food trucks will also be on-site. No outside coolers or pets permitted. A valid form of ID is required to purchase alcohol, no exceptions.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m., the show begins at 6 p.m. Purchase tickets for $27 in advance or $32 at the door. Students are $12, and children under 12 are free. Tickets available online at vision4moore.com or you may pay by check in person at Burney Hardware, in Aberdeen and Seven Lakes locations; Cooper Ford, in Carthage, or Cooper Auto Choice, in Southern Pines.
In late September, Vision 4 Moore was forced to postpone The Beatles tribute, featuring The Return, due to inclement weather as a result of Hurricane Ian.
“Hold on to your tickets,” says organizer Pamela Partis, of Vision 4 Moore. The Beatles tribute concert has been rescheduled for Friday, June 16, 2023. Existing tickets will be honored with proceeds benefiting the Moore Free and Charitable Care Clinic. “We are very grateful for your patience and support.”
Any unrefuneded or unused tickets will also benefit the clinic as well. For additional information, visit The Beatles update page online at vision4moore.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.