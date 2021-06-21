“The gardening boom of 2020 continues prominently into 2021,” says Tony Avent, founder and proprietor of Juniper Level Botanic Garden and Plant Delights Nursery in Raleigh. “Last year, the boom really started with the existing gardeners. Then, the longer COVID went on, we began to see more orders from Gen Xers and millennials. We continue to see an amazing number of even younger gardeners in 2021. Some don’t own their house and are looking for things they can grow indoors. The house plant craze is insane.
“There is also an almost unprecedented plant shortage in America, especially for long-production time plants like trees and shrubs. In many box stores, where 60 percent of Americans buy their plants, there’s a major shortage. Retailers that do not propagate plants are struggling to get a wide range of plants to sell. We are very fortunate because we propagate most things here, but it’s still tough for us to keep up with demand.”
Juniper Level Botanic Garden, a gift to N.C. State University, will open two weekends this summer for public viewing and plant purchases (July 16-18 and July 23-25). There is no entry fee, and hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
“As soon as we have sufficient funds in our Operational Endowment foundation at N.C. State University, Juniper Level Botanic Garden will open to the public year-round in perpetuity,” says Avent. “But, unfortunately, COVID put a damper on our fundraising over the past 18 months. It’s hard to go ask somebody for large sums of money with a mask on. So now that we’re unmasked, we’re hoping to get back onto some more significant fundraisers. But, if we could get a million people to donate $17 each, we’re there. We’re open. That’s all it takes.”
Fundraising efforts for Juniper Level Botanic Garden (tax ID 56-6000756) operate under the auspices of The Endowment Fund of North Carolina State University, a 501(c)3 nonprofit. Donors receive an official receipt for contributions to the fund.
The gardens are located at 9241 Sauls Road, Raleigh.
