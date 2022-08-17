“Garden Gone Wild” is a fantastic exhibit of larger-than-life exotic animal topiaries that will populate Cape Fear Botanical Garden through December 2022. The topiaries are a traveling collection contracted from Franklin Conservatory and Botanic Gardens in Columbus, Ohio.
Before arriving in Fayetteville, the animal-shaped frames were stuffed with sphagnum peat moss, bound with fishing line, and planted with flowering annuals and other native plants. Plants were selected to simulate the color and texture of the animal they adorn, and provide the animals with character and definition. All of the topiaries and plantings were imagined, designed, constructed and grown entirely by Franklin Park’s horticulture and exhibitions staff.
The topiaries will also enhance two of the Garden’s cornerstone public events: Halloween at the BOO-tanical Garden and Holiday Lights.
Founded in 1989, Cape Fear Botanical Garden is a natural beauty situated on an impressive 80 acres nestled between the Cape Fear River and Cross Creek, just 2 miles from downtown Fayetteville. Cape Fear Botanical Garden is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that connects everyone to nature.
The topiary exhibit is presented by United Way of Cumberland County Youth Growth Stock Trust, Relyus Direct Mail Solutions, and several private donors.
Cape Fear Botanical Garden is located at 536 N. Eastern Blvd., in Fayetteville. Garden hours are Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours on Thursdays until 7 p.m., and Sundays 12 to 5 p.m. Admission fees are $10 per person general admission, with discounts for military (with ID), seniors and youth. Children under 5 are admitted free.
