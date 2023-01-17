The Sandhills Council of Garden Clubs, made up of representatives from the garden clubs in southern Moore County, met on Monday, Jan. 9, at the Weymouth Center in Southern Pines.
President Carolyn Sink called the meeting to order and introduced Savannah Laur, Moore County horticultural and field crop agent. Laur spoke about the programs that she has prepared to present to their clubs and extended an offer to create a program on any subject in which they have an interest. She also extended an invitation to attend programs available through the Ag Center.
The primary purpose and focus of the meeting is the sharing of information by the clubs on their programs and events. Area clubs shared the results of their fall and holiday events and fundraising events, and their programs for January through May.
All of the clubs reporting on their fundraising events had excellent results and raised funds to support local horticultural and humanitarian initiatives.
Upcoming programs are diverse with topics ranging from cooking with herbs, pruning of specific plants, floral design and arranging, plant-based diets and preserving our environment through providing friendly habitats for all creatures of our gardens. Several clubs will be visiting gardens and farms in our area or nearby.
Several of the garden clubs and the Sandhills Horticultural Garden will have plant sales in April and May.
The Garden Clubs of the Sandhills will present “Blooming Art” at the Campbell House on April 1-2. This is a popular event that has been on hiatus for two years.
The Garden Clubs of the Sandhills are interesting organizations that all serve their members and communities in diverse ways. If you are interested in gardening, joining your local garden club is a great way to meet people and learn about gardening in our area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.