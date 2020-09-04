Loblolly Garden Club members assisted the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange during two clean-up days on Sept. 1 and 3.
Recent rains and the long closure due to the COVID virus brought on an abundance of weeds and the need for trimming and flower planting. Garden club members have a long-standing pledge to help the historical cabin prior to their reopening dates. The cabin will reopen to the public on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Members helping on Tuesday included Judie Wiggins, Kathy Newcomb, Vicky Byrd and Joanne Mackara. Thursday workers included Judie Wiggins, Pat Tomasetti, Vicky Byrd, Jo Dawson, Mary Hall Koontz, Sarah Prestipino, Jan Kuklok and Marty Dickinson.
(0) comments
