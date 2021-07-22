Gamma Sigma, the Moore County chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International, recently celebrated its members’ service and outstanding accomplishments. DKG is a professional honor society of key women educators in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America and Japan. Its mission is to promote professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.

Gamma Sigma recognized its members for their years of service in the organization. Five members have served from 42 to 64 years, and 21 members have served more than 10 years.

Recognition was also given to members with advanced degrees.

DKG provides international and state organization scholarships to members for graduate study. Six of Gamma Sigma’s present members have received doctorate degrees and many others have earned their master’s degrees.

Also recognized were members who have been chosen Moore County Teacher of the Year, served or are now serving on the Moore County School Board, inducted into North Carolina’s Speech and Debate Hall of Fame, served on the N.C. Board of Education, served as president of a local Rotary club and Rotary’s District Area 9 Director, served as president of Gamma Sigma, and awarded the Order of the Longleaf Pine (the highest award granted by the governor to individuals who have given exemplary service to North Carolina and their communities).

Gamma Sigma looks forward to welcoming new members in the fall.

