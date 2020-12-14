Fruitcake? Noses wrinkle. Heads shake. Yet under thick white icing, fruitcake is what royalty nibbled at the weddings of Queen Victoria, Princess Diana and Kate Middleton.
Love it, hate it, ridicule it, but know thine enemy.
Way, way before the Wise Men trekked to Bethlehem the Romans, among other civilizations, discovered that drying preserves fruit while condensing its sugar. Therefore, they doubled the pleasure by adding dried fruits to cakes sweetened with honey.
The practicality of a cake studded with dried fruits was not lost on the Middle Ages, where fruitcakes survived winter, unspoiled, in damp castles. More recently, pineapple fruitcake slices went to the moon on Apollo 11 — and returned uneaten. Seems Buzz Aldrin had second thoughts. Those well-traveled 51-year-old slices now reside at the National Air and Space Museum.
Closer to home, Trappist monks in Kentucky and Missouri are known for theirs. Claxton, which elevates the otherwise despised to chocolate-covered fruitcake nuggets, captured the supermarket trade. Also noteworthy, mail-order specimens from Harry and David and the Vermont Country Store’s famous Triple Liquor Chocolate Fruitcake.
Ditch the astronauts. Dump the Trappists. Cross the Chatham County line to Bear Creek, for the Tar Heel version at Southern Supreme. Be prepared to stand in line because SS is as popular at holiday teatimes as Taylor Swift at the senior prom.
The Wilson clan treks down from Guilford County every year, after Thanksgiving.
“We eat ’em out of samples,” says Grandpa Wilson, with a grin. Then they load a shopping cart with with gift cakes instead of purchasing online. “They just taste better when you come get ’em yourself” Grandma Wilson says.
Beware: Southern Supreme is not your Granny’s fruitcake, the one-and-only brick that Johnny Carson accused of being re-gifted ’round the world. This is the Scott family jewels.
Seems that in the mid-1980s Berta Scott, a hairdresser born five miles up the road, made the family recipe for her clients. Yummy! Lotsa nuts, not too much fruit. Recipients urged her to sell a few for Christmas.
Timing was right.“My husband’s business (wood stoves) wasn’t doing so good,” Berta says.
An empire was born. The Southern Supreme 42,000 square foot retail store and production facility is to fruitcake connoisseurs what Willy Wonka’s factory was to chocoholics.
On a late November Saturday, Randy Scott, Berta’s youngest, preaches to the choir while directing cars to a huge parking lot; pre-pandemic, their October open houses drew 5,000.
“I sell a lot more fruitcake to the haters than the lovers,” Randy says, chuckling from behind a white Santa beard.
In all, Southern Supreme moves 250,000 cakes annually, in five sizes.
Nearby, sister Belinda counts heads, conforming with COVID-19 restrictions. Matriarch Berta, in her 80s and still a champagne blonde, walks the showroom floor, answering questions, greeting regulars, dispensing samples. Her motto: “If you want to please somebody, you give ’em something to eat.”
Her “something” doesn’t mess around with gluten/fat/sugar-free versions. Spices speak softly. Cakes aren’t encased in marzipan or rippled with chocolate.
Berta, however, heeded the vocal majority; LESS fruit, MORE nuts — says “nutty” on the label. Even the texture strays from the norm. Neither dry and crumbly nor sticky and hard, this dark fruitcake (formed into bricks after baking) chews more like fudge.
Which begs the question: Since marinating in spirits adds flavor, will Southern Supreme’s moist texture absorb Southern Comfort? Instead of pouring it on, saturate a double layer of cheesecloth with brandy, bourbon, sherry, rum or fruit liqueur. Wrap fruitcake, seal in a plastic bag and refrigerate for a week. Unwrap, re-soak cheesecloth, seal and refrigerate until ready to use. This incorporates just a whiff of tipsy.
Soft fruitcakes like Southern Supreme are easier to slice after 30 minutes in the freezer but taste better at room temperature.
Hold-outs might tolerate fruitcake with benefits:
Holiday Bisque Tortoni: Place fruitcake in freezer for 30 minutes. Slice, then dice into tiny morsels. Scoop a carton of eggnog-flavored ice cream into a chilled metal bowl and, with a rubber spatula, quickly fold in the diced fruitcake along with some shaved or grated semi-sweet dark chocolate. Return to container and freeze.
To serve, scoop small balls of ice cream into mini-paper cups or custard cups. Optional: top with sieved cocoa or toasted coconut. Eat with demitasse spoons.
Easy Trifle: Prepare a box of cook-and-serve vanilla pudding using whole milk and ½ teaspoon almond extract. Chill in a glass bowl with plastic wrap over surface of pudding. When set, whisk in a cup of whipped topping and a handful of fruitcake and pound cake morsels.
Teatime: Spread ¼ inch slices of fruitcake with whipped cream cheese. Top with a tiny Clementine segment cut open to resemble a butterfly.
S’mores: Place a thin slice of fruitcake and several mini-marshmallows between two graham crackers. Arrange on a pan, in a hot oven, until marshmallows soften. Press down, cool slightly.
For those who can’t make the trip to Bear Creek, Southern Supreme cakes are available in Southern Pines at The Country Bookshop and Fresh Market.
True fruitcake-haters were probably scarred beyond redemption, in childhood. For others, consider this plea a second coming. It’s the supremely Southern thing to do.
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
