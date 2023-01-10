A celebration of life fundraising event to support victims of domestic abuse will be held Friday, Jan. 28, from 12 to 3 p.m., at Monarch Creative Art and Community Center, in Southern Pines. The event is sponsored by From Ashes to Beauty, a local organization founded by Cynthia Hart.
The event features entertainment, games, a silent auction and a catered luncheon. Special guests include Rev. Rose Highland-Sharpe, artist Jerry McMillian and film writer/producer Aspri M. Frank, with keynote speaker Nicole Bennett. Tickets to the Celebration of Life are $25 and may be purchased by contacting Cynthia Hart at (910) 986-3658. Donations are accepted through the Cash App at $Fromashes2beauty.
A mother of two and domestic violence survivor, Nicole Bennett grew up in Eagle Springs. At the age of 16, she moved with her family to the Jackson Springs area. After escaping her abuser, Bennett took refuge at Friend to Friend’s domestic violence shelter in Carthage. She completed 39 days of programs and classes before returning home to her parent’s home, in Belford. While at home, it took her some time to get on her feet — as a single mom and having not worked for 10 years. She landed a few jobs here and there before receiving a phone call that would change her life for the second time. Friend to Friend asked Bennett to come work for their organization. Bennett served as Friend to Friend’s children’s program coordinator and shelter manager.
While employed with Friend to Friend, Bennett received numerous opportunities to share her story or to advocate for domestic violence awareness. She has been a guest speaker on WEEB Radio, a presenter at NCCADV conferences and a guest speaker at many events. Bennett is a family-oriented person who enjoys sharing her story and bringing awareness to domestic violence.
“To know Nicole is to know that she is loving and a very compassionate person,” says a spokesperson.
A native of Hoffman, Cynthia Hart graduated from Richmond Senior High School and earned an associates degree from Sandhills Community College. She is a mother of two sons and grandmother of two, and is a local preacher with the New Zion AME Zion Church.
Hart founded From Ashes to Beauty after she experienced domestic abuse — being drenched with charcoal fluid and set on fire at the hands of a her significant other in 1987. She sustained second and third degree burns over 27 percent of her body.
“As a result of my experience, I became an advocate for victims of domestic abuse,” Hart says.
From Ashes to Beauty was formally established as a nonprofit organization in 2017, to serve victims of domestic abuse in Southern Pines and the surrounding communities. Funding from two major annual events (Celebration of Life and the Purple Ball) are used to assist victims of domestic abuse.
The organization provides monthly support group meetings and a link to area resources, financial assistance as funding permits to assist victims with emergency shelter needs, transportation and clothing, and sponsors an angel tree to provide gifts for families exposed to domestic abuse at Christmas.
In addition, the organization provides support and assurances that help, provide hope and strategies to assist victims in leaving toxic relationships. Hart also visits nursing homes and private homes on a regular basis to minister to the sick and shut-ins. She says her mission is to be a voice for the voiceless and beacon of light in dark places.
For more information about From Ashes to Beauty, contact Cynthia Hart at hart582016@gmail.com or call (910) 986-3658.
