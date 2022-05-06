The Friends of the Aberdeen Library are launching Story Time on Main Street, a monthly after-school hours children’s activity at Main Street Park in historic downtown Aberdeen.

On Tuesday, May 17, from 4 to 5 p.m., join storyteller Ashtyn Clark for the inaugural event. Bring a blanket and come enjoy Story Time with your child and the Friends of the Aberdeen Library.

Aberdeen has a tradition of literacy that is grounded by the Page Memorial Library, the second oldest continuous use public library in North Carolina. The small building — 960 square feet, containing approximately 6,500 volumes — has faithfully served southern Moore County as a library free to the public since 1907.

The Friends of the Aberdeen Library are committed to continuing the tradition set by Page Memorial Library, and actively working to bring a new library to Aberdeen that will serve its citizens for the next 100 years.

Follow the Friends of the Aberdeen Library on Facebook or the group’s Instagram page for more information about Story Time on Main Street and other upcoming events.

