Since 2005, the Friends of Southern Pines Public Library volunteers and SPPL Library staff have visited Southern Pines Elementary (formerly both Southern Pines Primary and Elementary Schools) three times a year to distribute books to the students through the Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) program. In the 2019-2020 school year, only two distributions happened before the pandemic hit and in 2020-2021, no volunteers have been able to visit the school. However, with the help of Media Specialist Heather Lewis, students received their books during the week of May 22.
The RIF program ensures that sure all students at the school, from preschoolers to fifth-graders, get at least three books a year to select and keep for their personal libraries.
“The chance for students to pick what interests them helps ignite their passion for reading and turn them into life-long learners,” says Amanda Brown, library director.
The volunteers who help with the distributions listen to the students and help guide them to choices that fit their interests. This year, the students have their own media specialist to help them find just the right book.
“Lewis is passionate about books and reading and knows her students well,” says Brown.
On April 16, the Friends of the Southern Pines Public Library voted to distribute $2,000 in extra funds to the Southern Pines Elementary School Library. This money will be used to enhance their collection with current, popular fiction and graphic novels. The books purchased for the library will have a particular focus on diverse stories that are reflective of the student population, representing their life experiences.
These funds come from the remaining RIF Distribution funds for this year, and were unspent due to the inability to have distributions during the pandemic.
“Southern Pines Elementary is so grateful for the support of the Friends of the Southern Pines Public Library,” says Lewis. “They have provided our students with books every year through the RIF program, and our students are always thrilled to select a book to bring home. In addition, this donation to our library will enable us to provide high quality, appealing, and diverse books for our student body for years to come.”
