Friend to Friend provided over 4,000 safe shelter nights last year to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Based in Carthage, the nonprofit also provides free and confidential services to victims, including accompaniment to court hearings and hospitals, counseling and community education.
On Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 11:30 a.m., Friend to Friend will hold its primary annual fundraiser at The Country Club of North Carolina, in Pinehurst. The luncheon is free, but donations of any size are greatly appreciated.
Guest speaker Cheryl Fuller, an author, educator and herself a survivor, will speak on “The Power of the Relationship, We Can Make a Difference.” The Rev. Dr. Paul Murphy and Laura Morgan, who served as Ms. North Carolina Senior America from November 2020 until May 2021, will provide musical entertainment. Reserve your seat by emailing F2Fluncheon@gmail.com.
“The funds we raise from this event will allow us to continue to ramp up our community education component,” says Caitlin Terry, Friend to Friend’s executive director.
Friend to Friend, whose mission is to help survivors rebuild their lives, operates the 34-bed Serenity House, an emergency shelter for survivors of domestic violence that serves as a home base for women and children moving to a new, safer life.
Some need only a single night’s refuge. Others need time to find a home to move into, a job, a new school for their children. The four-bed Butterfly Cottage is a more recent addition, completed in late 2021, where high-trauma victims can acclimate to a group setting. The quieter space also allows for Friend to Friend clients to speak privately with counselors and participate in support groups.
Moore County residents are given priority; however, Friend to Friend does serve clients from all across the state.
“If we can’t serve them at our shelter, then we help find them a space,” says Terry, who stepped into her leadership role last October, following the retirement of longtime director Anne Friesen.
The organization staffs a 24/7 emergency crisis line, which remained open even during the recent multi-day power outage. A court advocate is available to assist clients with paperwork and set up with legal aid, and provide court accompaniment to support survivors during legal proceedings. Last year, they completed 481 protective orders. Friend to Friend’s hospital accompaniment program is also manned 24/7 by volunteers.
“If anyone enters Moore Regional Hospital’s emergency department, nursing staff are aware they can reach our on-call line and survivors can receive that support,” Terry says.
In-kind donations are also welcome, “toiletries and diapers, the things our shelter clients are always in need of.”
To learn more about Friend to Friend, visit www.friendtofriend.me or call (910) 947-1703. If you or someone you know needs emergency shelter, call the Friend to Friend 24/7 Crisis Line at (910) 947-3333 to speak with a trained advocate.
