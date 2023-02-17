Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’s new Master Class series continues in March with two events: Legendary vocal/instrumental group The Four Freshmen and Broadway, opera and television star Kelli O’Hara will offer master classes in performance.
The Four Freshmen will hold a master class focusing on vocal and instrumental interpretation of musical standards Friday, March 3, at 1 p.m. Tony Award winning Grammy and Emmy nominee Kelli O’Hara’s master class in musical theater performance is Sunday, March 19, at 10 a.m. Both classes are held in BPAC’s McPherson Theater, on the Sandhills Community College campus.
The BPAC Master Class series is the brainchild of BPAC’s new executive director, Morgan Sills. “With the college’s excellent Fine Arts Department consistently offering vocal and instrumental music classes as well as theater classes, a master class series at BPAC was the logical next step. It gives SCC students and members of the community at large once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to study with world class artists.”
Each class consists of a short opening lecture, technique demonstration and one-on-work, and a question and answer period. There are two levels of participation: Working Participants and Auditors. Working Participants work one-on-one with the instructor on material they’ve prepared. Auditors do not perform during the class, but are welcome to ask questions during the question-and-answer session.
“The McPherson Theater is the perfect setting for these classes,” says Sills, “and the limited capacity makes each one a very special small-group experience.”
The 2022-23 BPAC Master Class series has been made possible by a generous gift from The Ralph and Vivian Jacobson Family Fund. Previous masterclasses included musical theater performance with Klea Blackhurst; guitar and performance with the legendary Charo; and auditioning for rock musicals with pioneering educator Sheri Sanders.
Dedicated in 2019, Bradshaw Performing Arts Center is the Sandhills area’s newest and best-equipped indoor-outdoor, multi-venue arts and entertainment and event complex. Located on the campus of Sandhills Community College, thousands of visitors from the Sandhills and beyond flock to BPAC for a variety of music, theater, dance and comedy performances.
Get tickets to the BPAC Master Class series, or the Owens Auditorium mainstage concerts of The Four Freshmen on Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m., and Kelli O’Hara on Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m., at SandhillsBPAC.com or TicketMeSandhills.com.
