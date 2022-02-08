Freedom! A Promise Disrupted: North Carolina, 1862-1901, depicts the struggle newly freed African Americans faced in the post-Civil War and Reconstruction Era of North Carolina. The exhibit will be on display through March 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, courtesy of the Western Office of the N.C. Department of Cultural Resources. Admission is free.
Created by the staff at the N.C. Museum of History, in 2019, the exhibit allows visitors to step through time and view how the Civil War and Reconstruction affected North Carolina, highlighting African Americans’ flight to freedom and their involvement in the Civil War.
“North Carolina suffered under slavery for two hundred years until the 13th Amendment was ratified in 1865,” said Earl L. Ijames, curator of African American history at the Museum of History. “After the Civil War, formerly enslaved people formed families, and established churches, educational institutions and communities for the first time in history, only to see racism and segregation reverse those gains by the turn of the twentieth century.”
Following the Civil War, African American citizens pushed for radical reconstruction that would guarantee them more rights and protections under the law. This was followed by heavy and violent white backlash.
“After the Civil War, African Americans in North Carolina helped to rebuild the nation on a new foundation, one that for a brief moment hoped to fulfill to the promise of liberty for all,” said Susanna Lee, exhibit curator and associate professor at North Carolina State University. The exhibit combines text, photographs, artwork, and artifacts.
The Western Office of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources is located at 176 Riceville Road, in Asheville. For additional information about the exhibition and special virtual programming please call (828) 250-3105 or visit www.ncdcr.gov/about/history/western-office.
