An online program hosted by the Western Office of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources will examine the history of the railroad in western North Carolina. The free virtual program will be presented on Thursday, March 30, 6:30-8 p.m., but Dr. Daniel Pierce and Ashley McGhee Whittle.

It is widely recognized that the railroad opened the mountain region to the outside world, but few realize the Western North Carolina Railroad between Salisbury and Murphy was built primarily with convict labor.

An estimated 95 percent f the laborers who built the railroad in the region in the late 1870s were inmates of the North Carolina Penitentiary system — and at least 98 percent of them were African American. A memorial to these incarcerated laborers was recently unveiled at Andrews Geyser outside of Old Fort.

Pierce is UNC Asheville’s Interdisciplinary Distinguished Professor of the Mountain South and a western North Carolina native. He received his B.S. in education from Western Carolina University, M.A. in history from the University of Alabama, and Ph. D. in history from the University of Tennessee. He is the founding member of the RAIL Project and Steering Community Chair.

Whittle received her B.A. in history from UNC Asheville, in 2016. She worked in the archives and museum services program at Biltmore House before returning to UNCA, where she is an assistant archivist at the Ramsey Library Special Collections. She is currently pursuing a master’s of Library and Information Science degree from UNC-Greensboro.

To register for the event and attend via Zoom, follow the link at https://www.ncdcr.gov/about/history/western-office. For additional questions, call (828) 250-3105.

