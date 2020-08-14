There are several benefits to gaining U.S. citizenship. The right to vote, the freedom to travel, and no longer needing to renew your green card to name just a few.
Through a grant, Sandhills Community College’s College and Career Readiness program is able to offer its first-ever free U.S. Citizenship Preparation class.
“U.S. Citizenship Preparation” will help legal residents become better informed and involved citizens of the Sandhills community. The class will offer information and resources needed to successfully complete the naturalization interview and test. Students must be 18 years of age or older and an English language learner. The class will be held in a hybrid format, part online and part in the classroom and will be held Sept. 1-Dec. 4.
The course will be taught by Isabel Cain, SCC ELA coordinator in college and career readiness who was born and raised in Mexico. Cain has personal experience with learning the English language and successfully completed the naturalization process. In May of 2017, she became a U.S. citizen. Cain says she is thrilled to be able to teach this course and help others in their own quest to become a citizen.
Class Safety Precautions
CDC recommendations and precautions for a safe environment will be stringently followed. The number of students in a classroom has been reduced to allow for distancing, and students are required to wear a face/mouth covering when on campus. The online classes are taken from a computer or digital tablet. Sessions are presented live, and students interact in real-time with the instructor and fellow classmates through the camera, microphone, or typing in a chat window. Assignments or projects are submitted through email.
Funding Grant for Course
The College’s grant “Adult Citizenship Education: Preparing for the Naturalization Test” was approved and funded in full through The C.W. Holmberg Mini-Grant to support efforts to foster an understanding of culture as well as through the Raymond A. and Rachel H. Stone Grants to Enhance Teaching Excellence. Registration Seats are still available for this class. For questions or to register, visit sandhills.edu/ccr or call (910) 695-3980 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays or 9 a.m.-noon on Fridays.
Campus Health Precautions
For the continued safety and well-being of students, faculty, and staff, Sandhills Community College has installed additional hand sanitizing stations on campus, and a deep cleaning is being carried out each evening using EPA-approved disinfectants and foggers. A campus-wide sanitizing wipe down of door pulls and light switches is done twice each weekday, and the use of water fountains has been discontinued. Service desk shields have been installed in high traffic areas.
