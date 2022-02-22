Maine excels in lobster. San Francisco, sourdough. Barbecue rules Texas while nobody leaves New Orleans without sampling gumbo. So if Carolina doesn’t own fried chicken, then who?
Here’s the problem. Decades ago fried chicken flew the coop, from skillet to deep fryer, then into the bucket.
“Too much time,” home cooks wailed. “Too messy.”
Poppycock. Mona Lisa wasn’t painted in a day. Mess is in the eye of the beholder.
As for the dubious nutritional value of breaded meat fried in shortening next week offers an excuse. The purpose of Mardi Gras, “Fat Tuesday,” on March 1, is to use up yummy, fatty stuff banned during Lent.
But is it too late? Are all the well-cured black iron skillets in the Smithsonian?
No. One has been spotted in a 103-year-old Carthage homestead, the proud possession of fried chicken priestess Karen McKenzie. This skillet which doubles as a cornbread pan has fed at least three generations of a Moore County dynasty, aptly named Frye.
Sunday meant fried chicken. “My mother (Helen Frye) would send us (seven siblings) off to church while she cooked,” McKenzie says. “Now I feed 11 here on Sunday, including grandchildren.”
Her famous fried chicken comes with divine homemade biscuits, creamed potatoes and beans.
“When Mama moved in with us I knew I’d get the skillet because I was the one who cooked.”
McKenzie’s method: First, she soaks chicken pieces in buttermilk overnight. Then she drains it off and dips each piece, with skin, in a fresh mixture of buttermilk and beaten eggs. “Mama used a paper bag to shake the chicken (with flour),” McKenzie recalls. She finds a plastic freezer bag easier; in it, she combines self-rising flour with chicken breading mix and Cajun seasoning – enough to flavor, not burn. She fries pieces in oil for about 45 minutes, testing for doneness with a meat thermometer, then drains them on a rack.
McKenzie admits the preparation is labor-intensive – “A dying art, since people have gotten accustomed to commercial fried chicken.”
A platter heaped with these golden pieces stars at her church homecoming. As for that precious skillet, “It has fed a lot of mouths,” McKenzie says, wistfully. “If only it could talk.” Then, a bombshell; “I’m afraid it will end up in a garage sale” given that her children cook differently.
McKenzie’s is not the only method. Other grannies are known for putting a hand under the faucet and sprinkling droplets of water over the browned chicken. Repeat, then cover tightly and finish cooking on low (or in a 350-degree oven) for about 20 minutes. Uncover, turn up heat and re-crisp the mahogany-brown pieces. This assures meat will be done, not clinging to the bone. After removing chicken from skillet, pour off most of the fat, scrape up browned bits with a wooden spoon, scatter and stir a few tablespoons of flour over the bits until incorporated. Slowly add milk mixed with chicken broth, stir over medium heat until bubbling and thick. This gravy over long-grained rice seals the deal…almost.
Because all the surviving black iron skillets in Carolina won’t cure huge boneless skinless breasts at a tempting $1.99 a pound. Those breasts come from huge – meaning mature --- chickens, often tough and tasteless. Splurge on cut-up free-range birds fed an appropriate hormone-free diet. Buy two birds not more than 3 pounds each; save the backs and wing tips for soup. The other pieces should fit in a 10-inch skillet, or two smaller ones without crowding.
Another splurge: just this once, fry chicken in solid Crisco, melted and hot, instead of oil. The result is different, better. Nobody knows why.
Chicken, rice, gravy and something green: Perhaps another Carolina culinary heirloom aptly called shiny beans.
Wash and trim ends off fresh green beans. Snap or cut into thirds. Barely cover with water; add a piece of fatback or smoked pork to pot, for the “shine.” Cover and simmer over low heat for about 45 minutes, adding water sparingly, as necessary. When beans are very soft, uncover pot, remove fatback and low-boil until water has evaporated.
The wrap: Down south, fried chicken should be ceremonial, an aromatic blast from the past, when chicken tasted like chicken and granny’s iron skillet was the Holy Grail, fought over after her funeral. Fried chicken – the centerpiece at soul food dinners as well as church picnics and tailgate parties – must be passed down methods intact, none related to deep fryers or impenetrable breading. Or take-out windows.
Because fried chicken defines Southern cooks – male, female, Black, white, young, old, Republican, Democrat, farmer, stockbroker. To perpetuate it, united we stand, drumstick in hand, on Mardi Gras and at the Sunday dinner table … forever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.