Bethesda Presbyterian is holding its annual free Thanksgiving Day meal, open to all.
“This will be a drive by event, to be able to make sure we offer the best way to keep everyone safe due to COVID,” says a spokesman. “We will start serving at 11:30 a.m. and will go to 2 p.m. or until the food runs out.”
Meals may be picked up at the fellowship hall.
“If you know someone that might be in need of a meal, please call the church office at (910) 944-1319 and let them know,” says the spokesman. “We will make arrangements to have the meal delivered.”
Bethesda Presbyterian Church is located at 1002 N. Sandhills Blvd. (U.S. 1), in Aberdeen.
