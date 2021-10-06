Set your small business up for success with help from the Small Business Center’s seminars on grant writing, developing your business and more this October. The Sandhills Community College Small Business Center aims to increase the number and success rate of viable small businesses by providing high quality, readily accessible assistance to prospective and existing small business owners, leading to job creation and retention.

For classes that require face-to-face interaction, CDC recommendations and precautions for a safe environment will be stringently followed. Social distancing is required on campus, and masks are required indoors.

Small Business Development Series

In “Selling Made Simple – Identify Your Customer,” participants will learn how to create an effective small business sales strategy. Discover what customers expect of their products, how they use them, and how the product improves their quality of life. Learn how an effective sales strategy matches the customer’s behavior, the barriers to purchase, and the benefits of the product.

“Selling Made Simple – Identify Your Customer” will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 6-8 p.m.

Developing a Logo, Building Your Brand and Google

In “Developing Your Logo,” participants will create the visual anchor of their small business brand and develop the basis for a new logo. Don’t fret over lack of drawing skills or nonexistent graphic ability. Students should join this creative exercise to uncover the name, images and visual cues that best represent the business they desire to communicate.

“Developing Your Logo” will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14, from 6-8 p.m.

In “Building Your Brand with Intent,” students will learn the importance of defined communication channels and how the brand elements — logo, collateral, and consumer touch points—all play a role in their company’s communication and its bottom line. Participants should bring samples of any current material — website, social media posts, brochure, business cards, etc. (If students don’t have these yet, they should come anyway.) Students should bring a notebook.

“Building Your Brand with Intent” will be held on Thursday, Oct. 21.

In “Google-My-Business,” students will obtain greater findability to where their hyper-local target audience is searching via a Google-My-Business listing with regular content sharing for organic search returns, maps and images in their hyper-local region. Learn how to bring their business to the top of the heap in their service category for Google. Understand how to make it as easier for potential clients to find them rather than to find their competition.

“Google-My-Business” will be held on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 6-8 p.m.

Business Development

In “Create Your Business Plan,” students will learn how to turn their small business ideas into a solid plan for financing and long-term success. Participants will learn simple, easy-to-follow steps for creating a business plan that fits your business.

“Create Your Business Plan” will be held on Zoom, Thursday, Oct. 7, from 6-7 p.m.

Registration

To register online, visit our website at sandhills.edu/sbc. For more information, or to place your name on a waiting list for webinars that are full, or to sign up for e-mail alerts, email Teresa Reynolds at reynoldst@sandhills.edu. Check this website regularly: bit.ly/2H5VfAv. Additional offerings may be added as the semester continues based on need and circumstances.

Fall Semester Eight-Week Session

An eight-week session of fall semester curriculum classes begins on Oct. 14. The tuition is free for all students whether they are new, returning or current. Offered online and in hybrid class formats, classes take only eight weeks to complete and award full credits. For all information, go to www.sandhills.edu/eight.

Curriculum spring semester classes will begin on Jan. 10.

CCP Classes for High School Students

High school students who successfully complete four CCP classes qualify for the Sandhills Promise. This program offers two full years of classes immediately following high school graduation at no cost. For all information, go to: www.sandhills.edu/admissions/sandhills-promise.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days