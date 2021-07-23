Set your small business up for success with help from the Small Business Center’s seminars on finance, marketing and more. The Sandhills Community College Small Business Center aims to increase the number and success rate of viable small businesses by providing high quality, readily accessible assistance to prospective and existing small business owners, leading to job creation and retention.
Reboot 2021 Webinar Series
The Reboot 2021 Webinar Series is a three-part workshop series on business recovery and resiliency following the COVID-19 crisis. This series is being sponsored by the Small Business and Technology Development Center, the NC Main Street Rural Planning Center, and the NC Small Business Center Network, and will focus on three key topics, including finances, operations and marketing. Registration is required for each webinar. Look under the Disaster Mitigation heading at http://bit.ly/2H5VfAv.
In “COVID Cash for Small Business: Finding and Managing Money During and After the Pandemic,” participants will learn where and how to find funds to create their business during these difficult times, how to find lower interest business credit cards, how to stock up smarter and get better payment options, the one money mistake to avoid, and what different questions lenders are asking now.
“COVID Cash for Small Business: Finding and Managing Money During and After the Pandemic” will be held on Thursday, Aug. 5, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
In “The New Normal: Managing Your Small Business During and After COVID,” participants will learn how COVID is affecting owners, managers, employees and customers. Additionally, they’ll find out how to face changes, remain positive, develop resiliency skills. OODA LOOPS: Or, how a fighter pilot created a great core of a management plan, how to better manage remote employees, and when it is time to be The Boss.
“The New Normal: Managing Your Small Business During and After COVID” will be held on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
In “Marketing During and After COVID,” participants will learn how customers’ expectations have changed due to the pandemic, how lending a hand in your community can boost sales, when telling pandemic stories about themselves, their business and customers can gain support. Additionally, how social media make it easier to market effectively, and why post-pandemic changes in customer behavior should direct their marketing.
“Marketing During and After COVID” will be held on Thursday, Aug. 19, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Small Business Development Series
“Finance Your Business” is for small business startups and owners challenged by financing. Participants will learn how to attract investors or get a loan, and what information is needed in the process. In class, students will determine how their business will pay back a loan, and explore the advantages and disadvantages of different types of funding sources and how to choose the right one.
“Finance Your Business” will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 31, from 6-8 p.m. Registration
To register online, visit our website at sandhills.edu/sbc. For more information, or to place your name on a waiting list for webinars that are full, or to sign up for email alerts, email Teresa Reynolds at reynoldst@sandhills.edu. Check this website regularly: bit.ly/2H5VfAv. Additional offerings may be added as the semester continues based on need and circumstances.
Fall Semester
A fall semester SCC FlightPath publication has been mailed to all Moore and Hoke County homes and posted to the college website. It contains information about all curriculum programs and the Continuing Education classes set to begin August through December.
Curriculum classes will begin on Aug. 16. In addition to the traditional 16-week semester, there will be two eight-week sessions, one beginning Aug. 16 and the second Oct. 14. Students can take a mix of full-semester classes alongside eight-week sessions. These online and hybrid eight-week classes can lead to an Associate in Arts degree or three Business Certificates with additional program classes to be added Spring Semester 2022.
CCP Classes for High School Students
High school juniors and seniors can take SCC classes at no cost by enrolling in the Career and College Program (CCP). The program has 47 Career Technical pathways, 54 college transfer courses, 10 Continuing Education pathways in Hoke County, and 11 Continuing Education pathways in Moore County. High school students can contact their counselor to learn more or follow the “Programs” link from the college’s home page, then click “High School Programs.”
High school students who successfully complete four CCP classes qualify for the Sandhills Promise. This program offers two full years of classes immediately following high school graduation at no cost.
