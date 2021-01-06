Free webinars to help you start, run and market your small business begin this January. The Sandhills Community College Small Business Center aims to increase the number and success rate of viable small businesses by providing high quality, readily accessible assistance to prospective and existing small business owners, leading to job creation and retention. All spring semester classes will be delivered online as webinars.
Small Business Development Series
“Start Your Business” is for entrepreneurs and small business owners. Participants will learn how innovative companies create actionable, relevant and sustainable business strategies. Discover models taught in business schools along with practical applications and strategies. Learn about resources needed to craft a business strategy that attracts investors, lenders and customers, and supports a profitable small business model.
“Start Your Business” will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 12, from 6-8 p.m.
“Finance for Business” is for small business startups and owners challenged by financing. Participants will learn how to attract investors or get a loan and what information is needed. They’ll determine how a business will pay back a loan, and explore the advantages and disadvantages of different types of funding sources and how to choose the right one.
“Finance Your Business” will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 19, from 6-8 p.m.
In “Business Tax Essentials,” participants will learn the basic requirements to help NC small business owners understand the laws and obligations necessary to be tax compliant, filing and administrative requirements, and the basics of NC sales and use tax law and withholding tax law. Finally, participants will review step-by-step directions for completing sales tax and withholding returns, and directions for filing and paying online.
“Business Tax Essentials” will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 26, from 6-8 p.m.
Business Development with Mike Collins
In “ABCs of Starting a Small Business on a Limited Budget,” participants will learn the how-to’s for starting a small business, combined with winning strategies used by low-cost startups.
“ABCs of Starting a Small Business on a Limited Budget” will be held on Thursday, Jan. 14, from 6-7 p.m.
In “Finding Your Customer and Creating a Marketing Plan,” participants will learn four ways to describe their customer and discover how many there are in their market area. They’ll also discover the five steps of a winning plan.
“Finding Your Customer and Creating a Marketing Plan” will be held on Thursday, Jan. 21, from 6-7 p.m.
Participants will learn 35 ways to grab new customers in a tight economy in “Dynamite Marketing for Small Businesses.” They’ll discover how to choose effective social media, and learn to network quickly and easily in a keep-your-distance marketplace.
“Dynamite Marketing for Small Businesses” will be held on Thursday, Jan. 28, from 6-7 p.m.
Registration
To register online, visit our website sandhills.edu/sbc. For more information, or to place your name on a waiting list for webinars that are full, or to sign up for email alerts, email Teresa Reynolds at reynoldst@sandhills.edu. Check this website regularly: bit.ly/2H5VfAv. Additional offerings may be added as the semester continues based on need and circumstances.
