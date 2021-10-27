Bradshaw Performing Arts Center offers a free presentation titled “The Tomb of the Unknown Solider” Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 6 p.m., in Owens Auditorium, at Sandhills Community College.
Guest presenter Jon Rutgers, representing the Society of the Honor Guard, will discuss the history of the landmark, which three crypts containing the remains of unknown soldiers, as well as an empty crypt in honor of our nation’s missing.
To allow for social distancing, seating is limited to 70 percent of capacity, and college protocols require masks to be worn at all times while indoors.
For more information, visit https://www.sandhillsbpac.com/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.