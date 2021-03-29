Sandhills Community College offers classes to help individuals earn a high school equivalency diploma, learn English, improve spelling, math and writing skills, or prepare for English or math college courses. These classes are at no cost and employ various instructional methods designed to meet students’ unique learning needs.
For classes with face-to-face interactions, CDC recommendations and precautions for a safe environment are being strictly followed. The number of students in a classroom has been reduced to allow for distancing, and students are required to wear a face/mouth covering when on campus.
Online classes are taken from a computer or digital tablet. Sessions are presented live, and students interact in real time with the instructor and fellow classmates through the camera, microphone or typing in a chat window. Assignments or projects are submitted through email. Hybrid classes are a combination of online and face-to-face instruction.
High School Equivalency
The “High School Equivalency (HSE)” class is designed for adults who did not complete a high school education or who wish to strengthen their skills before continuing their education or seeking employment. The College currently offers official GED and HiSET testing services.
HSE is offered online and in person on the Pinehurst campus (Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-noon, and Mondays and Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m.), at the Robbins Center (Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m.) and at the Hoke Center (Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-noon, and Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30-8:30 p.m.)
Fast Track to High School Equivalency
“Fast Track to High School Equivalency (HSE)” allows students to earn their high school diploma in only 12 weeks. Students will gain the skills and knowledge needed to pass the GED tests in social studies, science, math and language arts in 12 weeks. Financial assistance may be available for testing fees.
“Fast Track to High School Equivalency (HSE)”is a fully online program requiring a firm commitment. In-person testing sessions will be held on Fridays. Contact Deb Sikes at (910) 848-4300 or sikesd@sandhills.edu to enroll.
English Language Acquisition
“English Language Acquisition (ELA)” is for adults who have limited or no proficiency in the English language. For more information or to schedule an ELA orientation, contact Isabel Cain at (910) 246-4975.
ELA is offered online and in person on the Pinehurst campus (Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-noon, and Mondays and Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m.), at the Robbins Center (Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m.) and at the Hoke Center (Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-noon, and Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m.).
Adult Basic Education
SCC offers “Adult Basic Education (ABE)” classes for the beginning, intermediate and advanced adult learners to help improve reading, writing, math, spelling and language skills to fulfill educational and/or career goals.
ABE is offered online and in person on the Pinehurst campus and at the Hoke Center Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-noon.
Transition English and Transition Math
The SCC Transitions classes are designed for students who need assistance meeting eligibility requirements for college-level English and math courses. Contact Nicole Worley for information: (910) 695-3784 or worleyn@sandhills.edu.
Registration
Seats will available for these classes beginning in July. For questions or to register to attend the next College and Career Readiness orientation, visit sandhills.edu/ccr or call (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Campus Health Precautions
For the continued safety and well-being of students, faculty and staff, Sandhills Community College has converted as many classes as possible to online or hybrid (online plus limited face-to-face interaction). Face/mouth coverings are required when on campus. Additional hand sanitizing stations have been installed, and a deep cleaning is being carried out each evening using EPA-approved disinfectants and foggers. A campus-wide sanitizing wipedown of door pulls and light switches is carried out twice each weekday, and the use of water fountains has been discontinued. Service desk shields have been installed in high-traffic areas.
Summer Semester
Additional Continuing Education classes will begin in May, and plans for summer classes are currently being made. The summer semester flightPath will be mailed to all Moore and Hoke County homes in early May and will contain all Continuing Education classes.
Summer semester curriculum (college credit) classes are open to current, returning and new students. Local students attending colleges outside of the area are welcome to take courses this summer at SCC. Credits can transfer back to the university, saving students time and money. New students can apply online, and an adviser will assist in registering for classes. Current or returning students may register using self-service or by meeting with their adviser.
High school juniors and seniors can take SCC classes at no cost by enrolling in the Career and College Program (CCP). The program has 47 Career Technical pathways, 13 Continuing Education pathways and 54 college transfer courses. High school students can contact their counselor to learn more or go to https://tinyurl.com/4ywka824.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.