Sandhills Community College offers classes to help individuals earn a high school equivalency diploma, learn English, improve spelling, math and writing skills, or prepare for English or math college courses. These classes are at no cost and employ various instructional methods designed to meet students’ unique learning needs.
For classes with face-to-face interactions, CDC recommendations and precautions for a safe environment are being strictly followed. The number of students in a classroom has been reduced to allow for distancing, and students are required to wear a face/mouth covering when on campus.
Online classes are taken from a computer or digital tablet. Sessions are presented live, and students interact in real time with the instructor and fellow classmates through the camera, microphone or typing in a chat window. Assignments or projects are submitted through email.
High School Equivalency The “High School Equivalency (HSE)” class is designed for adults who did not complete a high school education or who wish to strengthen their skills before continuing their education or seeking employment. The College currently offers official GED and HiSET testing services.
HSE will be offered online and in person on the Pinehurst campus (Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-noon, and Mondays and Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m.); at the Robbins Center (Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m.); and at the Hoke Center (Mondays-Thursdays 8 a.m.-noon, and Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30-8:30 p.m.).
English Language Acquisition
“English Language Acquisition (ELA)” is for adults who have limited or no proficiency in the English language. For more information or to schedule an ELA orientation, contact Isabel Cain at (910) 246-4975.
ELA will be offered online and in person on the Pinehurst campus (Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-noon, and Mondays and Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m.); at the Robbins Center (Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m.); and at the Hoke Center (Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-noon, and Tuesdays and Thursdays 6-9 p.m.).
Adult Basic Education
SCC offers “Adult Basic Education (ABE)” classes for the beginning, intermediate and advanced adult learners to help improve reading, writing, math, spelling and language skills to fulfill educational and/or career goals.
ABE will be offered online and in person on the Pinehurst campus and at the Hoke Center, Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-noon.
Transition English and Transition Math
The SCC Transitions classes are designed for students who need assistance meeting eligibility requirements for college-level English and math courses. Contact Nicole Worley for information: (910) 695-3784 or worleyn@sandhills.edu.
Registration Seats are still available for these classes. An orientation is required in order to be placed in the correct level class and can be completed online. For questions or to register, visit sandhills.edu/ccr or call (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Campus Health Precautions
For the continued safety and well-being of students, faculty and staff, Sandhills Community College has converted as many classes as possible to online or hybrid (online plus limited face-to-face interaction). Face/mouth coverings are required when on campus. Additional hand sanitizing stations have been installed, and a deep cleaning is being carried out each evening using EPA-approved disinfectants and foggers. A campus-wide sanitizing wipedown of door pulls and light switches is carried out twice each weekday, and the use of water fountains has been discontinued. Service desk shields have been installed in high-traffic areas.
